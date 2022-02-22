Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - January 2022 (As of 31 January 2022)

The geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine continued to escalate. Considering the uncertainty of the situation, the humanitarian community urgently calls for funding of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) that seeks $190 million to address the current humanitarian needs of the 1.8 million vulnerable people. Early funding will support addressing the current time-critical humanitarian needs and allow for the reprioritization of response activities in case of an increase or deterioration of needs and ensure that preparedness actions could be undertaken. Following relative calm in January,1 there has recently been a significant increase of security incidents, particularly starting from mid-February onwards.