Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - January 2021 (As of 31 January 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

Active hostilities have been gradually rising in recent months, with 495 incidents reported in January, the second highest monthly level recorded since the beginning of the ceasefire in late July 2020. On 25 January, a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was replaced with more selective and specific restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Central Election Commission of Ukraine confirmed that the local elections scheduled for March 2021 would once again not be held in 18 frontline communities in Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts due to security considerations.