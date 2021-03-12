Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - February 2021 (As of 28 February 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

In February, the security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts deteriorated with reports of increased use of heavy weapons and sniper fire compared to January 2021. The hostilities caused damage to 21 houses on both sides of the “contact line” and one education facility, which is the highest number of attacks on civilian property since the start of the ceasefire in July 2020. On 19 February, the President of Ukraine signed a decree to establish Civil-Military Administrations in the “frontline” communities where elections did not take place in October 2020 due to “security concerns”, creating a leadership vacuum. This decree is a critical step in addressing the pressing gaps in essential service delivery which could have possible humanitarian consequences. In addition, Oshchadbank has extended the validity of expired bank cards until 1 May 2021, the fifth extension since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A valid bank card is required for registered internally displaced people to access their social entitlements, including pensions, in Government-controlled areas (GCA).