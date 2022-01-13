Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot: December 2021 (As of 31 December 2021) [EN/UK/RU]

Despite growing geopolitical tensions, the security situation in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts improved considerably in December, with the lowest number of security incidents of the year, recording only 385 compared with 547 in November 2021.1 This positive trend comes as the parties recommitted to fully adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire agreement of 22 July 2020. The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to decline countrywide during December, however, the number of COVID-19 deaths remained high, with almost 10,000 deaths reported during the month. At the same time, December’s COVID-19 death rate is still significantly lower than the November peak when over 18,000 deaths were reported. A similar decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases was also observed in the two conflict-affected oblasts on both sides of the “contact line”. By the end of 2021, around 44 per cent2 (13.7 million) of Ukraine’s adult population was reported to be fully vaccinated.