Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot - December 2020 (As of 15 January 2021) [EN/RU/UK]

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate the consequences of the 6-year-old armed conflict in eastern Ukraine and worsen people’s socioeconomic conditions. The cumulative number of confirmed cases nationwide passed one million on 24 December and the Government of Ukraine has announced plans to tighten COVID-19 quarantine restrictions between 8 and 24 January. The import and delivery of life-saving COVID-19 assistance to the areas outside of Government control (NGCA) remains problematic despite limited improvements in late December.