Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 October 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

The epidemiological situation in Ukraine continues to aggravate, with the number of COVID-19 cases doubling every five weeks countrywide and every three weeks in the eastern part of the country (from 4,600 at the end of September to over 14,000 by the end of October).1 In response to this exponential rise, the Government of Ukraine extended the adaptive quarantine and the emergency situation that had been introduced in March, until the end of the year. Some additional restrictive measures are expected to be introduced in November as the number of new daily cases is expected to reach the 10,000 mark.