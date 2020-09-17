Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 August 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

Though fragile, the ceasefire that came into force on 27 July largely held throughout August, has contributed to the longest period of relative calm since beginning of the conflict. Despite the overall improvement of the security situation, the humanitarian needs among the conflict-affected people in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts continued to be aggravated by the multi-faceted effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of August, the Humanitarian Response Plan was funded at 29 per cent ($60 million received). Of this, $24 million was for supporting the COVID-19 response. Urgent additional funding is required, particularly for the upcoming winter, and to mitigate any potential longer-term impact of COVID-19 in eastern Ukraine.