Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 September 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

Despite the relative calm created by the ongoing ceasefire since 27 July 2020, the already fragile humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine has continued to be exacerbated by multiple shocks. First was the fast-deteriorating COVID-19 situation on both sides of the ‘contact line’ and across Ukraine. The other was the widespread outbreak of wildfires in late September that caused extensive damage to public and civilian property, particularly in Luhanska oblast. Meanwhile, the country is gearing up for local elections scheduled for 25 October. The local elections will not be conducted in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA), and 18 communities in Government-controlled areas (GCA) have also been excluded – the majority of which are located near the ‘contact line’.