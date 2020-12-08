Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 November 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

The ceasefire that was established in July 2020 is largely holding, however, active hostilities in eastern Ukraine have gradually increased. The number of incidents reported monthly has increased from 253 in August to 424 in November, with use of heavy artillery recently reported, but is still significantly lower than the 610 incidents reported during November 2019. Coupled with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the needs of 3.4 million conflict-affected people in 2021 are expected to increase in severity, especially during cold winter months. At the end of November, the humanitarian community launched the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine that seeks $168 million to assist 1.9 million vulnerable people.