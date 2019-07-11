Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 June 2019) [EN/RU/UK]

Security incidents and civilian casualties showed a slight decrease in May 2019 relative to April - from 14 (1 killed and 13 injured) in April to 13 (2 killed and 11 injured) in May. However, attacks against education facilities have alarmingly tripled in 2019, compared to the same period last year (14 in 2019 and 5 in 2018), affecting 700 schoolchildren. The Government of Ukraine has formally announced its commitment to endorse the Safe School Declaration – an international instrument for the protection and continuation of education in armed conflict – however confirmation of this is still pending. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is currently 28 per cent funded, with approximately US$46 million received against the US$162 million requested. WASH, Protection and Food Security and Livelihoods are among the most underfunded sectors. Persistent underfunding has resulted in gaps of response, including in food assistance, rehabilitation programmes, house repairs and mine action.