11 Jul 2019

Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 June 2019) [EN/RU/UK]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.27 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)Russian version
preview
Download PDF (2.2 MB)Ukrainian version

Security incidents and civilian casualties showed a slight decrease in May 2019 relative to April - from 14 (1 killed and 13 injured) in April to 13 (2 killed and 11 injured) in May. However, attacks against education facilities have alarmingly tripled in 2019, compared to the same period last year (14 in 2019 and 5 in 2018), affecting 700 schoolchildren. The Government of Ukraine has formally announced its commitment to endorse the Safe School Declaration – an international instrument for the protection and continuation of education in armed conflict – however confirmation of this is still pending. The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is currently 28 per cent funded, with approximately US$46 million received against the US$162 million requested. WASH, Protection and Food Security and Livelihoods are among the most underfunded sectors. Persistent underfunding has resulted in gaps of response, including in food assistance, rehabilitation programmes, house repairs and mine action.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.