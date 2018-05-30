Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 29 May 2018)

April 2018 was the deadliest month so far in 2018 with 13 people killed; 33 people injured. This is a 142 per cent increase in civilian casualties from March to April 2018. On 12 April, shelling forced more than 30 students to evacuate from a school bus, while travelling home in Zaitseve village (Donetsk NGCA). This was the fourth serious incident related to attacks on education since the beginning of 2018. On 17 April, a bus carrying 30 water treatment workers of the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) was intentionally shot at, resulting in five workers getting injured, whereof one critically. As a result, the DFS operation was suspended for four days. During the last week of April, two critical water facilities experienced repeated shelling, forcing workers to take refuge in bomb shelters and seriously affecting the operation. These incidents affected supply of clean water to over 1.1 million living on both sides of the ‘contact line’. The Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) made a statement that called on the parties to the conflict to adhere to the obligations of the International Humanitarian Law and respect civilian infrastructure. On 30 April, the President of Ukraine announced the start of a Joint Forces Operation (JFO), which replaced the ‘Anti-Terrorist Operation’ (ATO) in Donbas region.