Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 26 May 2020)

In its 7th year, the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to take civilian lives and generate considerable humanitarian needs. The changing political situation and the conflict dynamic, coupled with the global COVID-19 pandemic, have required a swift adjustment of the humanitarian response to meet the needs of the affected populations. In January 2020, the humanitarian community requested US$158 million to reach 2 million in need of humanitarian assistance and protection services. As of April, this requirement has increased by $47 million to incorporate new activities to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in eastern Ukraine.