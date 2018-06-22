Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 22 June 2018)

Civilian casualties have continued to rise in eastern Ukraine, as hostilities have intensified along the ‘contact line’. In May 2018, OHCHR recorded 61 civilian casualties (12 killed and 49 injured), which is the highest so far in 2018. The humanitarian situation in the Chyhari settlement (Donetska oblast) remains of concern due to intense fighting which broke out on 27 May. Eleven houses were reportedly destroyed and 50 damaged in the settlement, which is approximately 800 metres from the ‘contact line’. Despite hostilities and risk from explosive hazards, 60 residents reportedly moved on foot to either Toretsk (Government controlled area) or Horlivka (non-Government controlled area), while an unknown number of civilians still remain in the settlement. Movement to/from the village, including for humanitarian organizations has been restricted due to security concerns, although civilians have been moving back and forth to collect belongings or look after property. In addition, critical water facilities came under fire on 13 occasions in 30 days, practically one incident every 48 hours. On 17 May, heavy shelling damaged the power lines of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), cutting the supply of clean water for 345,000 people for six days. Meanwhile, WASH sector in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) is severely underfunded at 3 per cent as of 22 June. It is also worrying that six education facilities were damaged by hostilities in May, so far the highest figure in 2018. On 29 May, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held the first briefing on Ukraine in 15 months. It was followed by an unprecedented UNSC Presidential Statement expressing “grave concern about the recent deterioration of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and its severe impact on the civilian population”. It also emphasized “the need for scaling up efforts to alleviate suffering of the civilian population ffected by the conflict”.