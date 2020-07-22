Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 20 July 2020) [EN/RU/UK]

Ukraine faced two sudden-onset emergencies in late June/early July – a severe flooding in western Ukraine and a serious wildfire in Luhanska oblast in the east. While COVID-19 restrictions have gradually been eased across Ukraine, freedom of movement across the ‘contact line’ for half a million people living in non-Government controlled areas (NGCA) remained largely limited due to the uncoordinated re-opening of the crossing points, complicated crossing procedures, and restrictions on who had permission to cross. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of the conflict-affected people. Almost 8 in 10 families reported having been impacted by increased prices of food and hygiene items, additional transport costs and loss of household income in less than four months after the introduction of the national quarantine measures.