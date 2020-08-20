Ukraine: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 19 August 2020)

The COVID-19 and the re-opening of crossing points at the ‘contact line’ remained at the centre of attention of humanitarian actors (please refer to the Crossing Points snapshot for more information). On the political front, a significant breakthrough was achieved when a full ceasefire had been reached by the parties to the conflict and came into effect on 27 July. The domestic political environment continued to be dynamic, with the next local elections scheduled for 25 October 2020. These will be the first elections to take place under the country’s new electoral law adopted on 19 December 2019.