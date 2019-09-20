Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8, August 2019

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

At the national level, the Parliament appointed the new Prime Minister and Government in August, and the recently elected President confirmed his intention to focus on the restoration of Donbas, including in holding two dedicated international investment conferences before the end of the year.

After the first ever non-seasonal ceasefire was agreed between the parties to the conflict on 21st July 2019, a relative reduction in the number of ceasefire violations was witnessed overall in the month of August. The parties to the conflict were reminded of the imminent start of the school year, in an attempt to strengthen their commitment to the ceasefire. Despite slight improvements in the security situation, two civilians were injured in August (one from a mine detonation and one from small-arm fire), the use of heavy artillery was reported on a number of occasions, and one school in Zolote suffered from damage by small-arm fire.

Two incidents targeting WASH infrastructure and/or personnel were also reported by the WASH Cluster in August. On 7th August, a team of workers from Popasnianskyi vodokanal had to suspend repair works on the main water pipeline near Loskutivka settlement in Luhansk oblast after they found shells. The State Emergency Services promptly disposed of the ordnances for repair works to resume and water supply was not affected. On August 8th on the other hand, a Voda Donbasa repair crew working near Vasylivka village (Donetsk NGCA, on the Line of Contact) was caught in small-arm fire and had to evacuate the area. Fortunately, no one was injured, but two settlements were cut off from water supply for one day: Verkhniotoretske in GCA and Vasylivka in NGCA, affecting an estimated 3,300 people, including more than 800 children.