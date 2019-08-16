Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7, July 2019

Number of people in need: 3,000,000 (2019 UNICEF HAC).

Number of children in need of humanitarian assistance: 500,000 (2019UNICEF HAC).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The WASH Cluster reported six incidents affecting water and sanitation facilities in July, bringing the total number of dangerous incidents since the beginning of the year to 64. The first lift pumping station of the South Donbass Water Way, which provides water to 1.1 million people, was under shelling three times in July and the worst affected. The Donetsk Filter Station, which provides water to 378,983 people, was also shelled twice during the month. Finally, and after two weeks without reported incidents in the second half of July, a water pipeline was damaged in Popasnyanskyi rayon (Luhansk GCA) on 30 July, most likely due to shelling and resulting in almost half of the population of Popasna town (8,000 people) being cut off from the centralised water supply.

In July, the WASH cluster shared the main conclusions of an OFDA-funded study into the water and sanitation situation and needs of conflict-affected populations, with a particular focus on people living in GCA and within 20-km of the contact line. The study showed different demographic characteristics, with fewer children and more elderly persons in the 20 km zone. Children represent 17 per cent of the total population in the 20km zone against 25 per cent elsewhere, and elderly person were present in 67 per cent of households in the 20km zone while only in 27 per cent elsewhere. The number of households with people with disabilities more than doubled in the 20 km zone (26 per cent against 11 per cent elsewhere in GCA), and 22 per cent of households considered themselves to be in the poorest category (10 per cent elsewhere in GCA). When looking specifically at WASH, needs remained high, with a third of all interviewees reporting requiring some help with their water supply. Dependence on the centralised supply remains high with 70 per cent having access to it, and 50 per cent using it as sole source. The sanitation situation is also of concern in the 20km zone with more than 45 per cent of respondents reporting needing some support (26 per cent elsewhere in GCA), and 12 per cent in the 20km zone reporting that sanitation conditions had worsened since the start of the conflict (only 4 per cent elsewhere in GCA).

The Education Cluster reported that the month of July 2019 had had the highest number of education related incidents since May 2018, when 6 education facilities were damaged in a single month during an increase of hostilities. In July, a total of 5 education-related incidents were reported, with no resulting injury or casualty: on July 3rd, a school in Horlivska suffered damages due to hostilities. On July 8, a school and kindergarten sustained damages due to increased hostilities in Khreshchatytske (Donetsk NGCA). Windows on the 1st floor in the kindergarten and on the 1st and 2nd floors in the school were damaged with shrapnel. On July 11, a school in Lukove (Donetsk NGCA) saw 20 of its windows shattered and its walls damaged by shrapnel. Additionally, more than 15 craters were found within a 120-meter radius of the school. On the same day, another incident was reported at a school in Zolote (Luhansk NGCA) wherein several new holes caused by gunfire were observed in the windows, bringing the total of incidents in this school to 11 since the beginning of 2019. Since the start of 2019, the Education Cluster has received reports regarding 23 conflict-related incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 2 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 5 cases of military presence in close vicinity to the education facility and 9 incidents resulting in threat of death or injuries to students, teachers and parents. Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, over 750 education facilities have been damaged and many more experienced disruptions to education.