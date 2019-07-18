Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6, June 2019

Number of people in need: 3,000,000 (2019 UNICEF HAC).

Number of children in need of humanitarian assistance: 500,000 (2019UNICEF HAC).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In June, the WASH cluster recorded 12 incidents affecting water and sanitation infrastructure along the line of contact, bringing the total number of incidents for the first half of 2019 to 58. More than half of them affected the First Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way, which provides water to 1.1 million people. Worryingly, two incidents damaged the actual pipeline of the Siverskyi Donets Donbass (SDD) channel which delivers raw water to filter stations serving 3.1 million people. The shelling also affected sewage treatment plants twice.

The situation was highlighted by UNICEF communication team (https://twitter.com/UNICEF_UA/status/1146807449141338112).

On June 13 and 17, two new incidents affecting schools were reported at the School # 4 in Zolote5/Mykhailivka (Luhanska NGCA). Several new holes caused by gunfire were observed in the windows of a school building, and luckily no one was injured. The school # 4 in Zolote 5/Mykhailivka has been damaged 10 times since the beginning of 2019. Another incident of damages to school infrastructure was also reported on June 24 in school #103 in Donetsk city (Donetska NGCA), and as a result of shelling, school windows and walls were damaged by shrapnel. The Ukraine Education Cluster estimates that over 700,000 children and teachers in more than 3,500 education facilities in eastern Ukraine are affected by the hostilities and in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 400,000 children are directly affected by the conflict as they live, play and go to school within 20 kilometres on both sides of the “contact line,” where shelling and extreme levels of mine-contamination threaten their lives and wellbeing.