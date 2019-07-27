Ukraine Humanitarian Situation Report January-June 2019

Highlights

The overall situation in eastern Ukraine remained unpredictable and tense over the first six months of 2019 with daily ceasefire violations occurring mostly along the contact line on both sides. Critical civilian infrastructure continued to be targeted with 58 incidents of shelling or small arms reported on WASH infrastructure and 18 related incidents affecting education facilities, exacerbating risks of death or injury and otherwise severely impacting the life and access to basic services for the population, especially families with children, living along the contact line.

In the first half of 2019, UNICEF continued to provide pre-school, school and community-based psychosocial services (PSS), assistance to survivors of GBV and victims of landmines/ERW. In total, UNICEF reached out to over 47,000 children, caregivers and service providers with child protection and PSS activities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts on both sides of the line of contact.

UNICEF continued to ensure uninterrupted access to water, including through the repair of infrastructure, supply of chemicals and coordination of humanitarian and development assistance throughout the year. As a result, over 1 million children and caregivers benefitted from uninterrupted access to water as well as sanitation and hygiene assistance.

UNICEF also continued to provide support to the most vulnerable boys and girls in GCA and NGCA attending schools located near the contact line. In total, more than 8,000 children and 12 education facilities benefited from educational supplies, new school furniture, sports equipment and play materials, as well as inclusive early childhood development kits.

UNICEF ensured support to some 1,000 vulnerable women and children under five, living along both sides of the contact line, through the e-voucher system for free-of-charge essential medicines. A new six-months program for children and families affected by HIV/AIDS in NGCA was initiated, focusing on HIV prevention, care & support and psycho-social services at household levels and for children living in institutions. So far 298 children from HIV positive mothers and 21 HIV positive children were visited by multidisciplinary clinical teams, provided with treatment and/or monitoring medical services and psychosocial support.

Situation in Numbers

500,000

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

(UNICEF HAC, 2019)

3,400,000

# of people in need

(Humanitarian Response Plan, January-December 2019)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 21,067,799

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the first six months of the 2019, the situation in eastern Ukraine continued to be volatile and unpredictable. While the first quarter of the year saw less ceasefire violations when compared with the last quarter of 2018 (Oct-Dec 2018)3, the winter season continued to affect the situation of communities living along the contact line and increase their needs such as shelter protection and winterization items given the freezing temperatures of January and February. Difficult conditions were observed at crossing points, with civilians standing for long hours, and according to OSCE report, more than 18 elderly people died of natural causes while crossing the contact line during the 2018-2019 winter period.

On March 8th, at the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the parties to the conflict recommitted to the ceasefire, however no major improvement was observed since daily ceasefire violations occur as reported by the OSCE.

The situation particularly deteriorated in late June - beginning of July with increased number of armed clashes causing more than usual civilian and military casualties and excessive presence of land mines near the contact line. On a more positive note, in late June, the international community observed the beginning of disengagement of forces and hardware on both sides in Stanytsia Luhanska as foreseen in the 2016 framework decision of the TCG on disengagement of forces and hardware.

Throughout the reporting period, the targeting of water infrastructure and water personnel continued with a total of 58 incidents, such as shelling or small arms fire, reported keeping pace with 2018. Worryingly 36 incidents targeted a single pumping station that delivers water to 1.1 million people, and where three workers have already been injured this year. The education sector also suffered attacks on its facilities with 18 incidents of damages reported during the first six months of 2019 compared to 16 cases throughout the whole 2018.

Overall during this first six months, OSCE reported the total number of civilian casualties since 1 January 2019 to 81 (10 deaths and 71 injuries )4 as opposed to 279 (55 killed and 224 injured in 2018)5.

The recurrent ceasefire violations continued to threaten the well-being of the more than 500,000 boys and girls living within 20 kms of each side of the contact line, many of whom continue to experience the risk of exposure to gunfire and shelling and related psycho-social stress, as well as ongoing disruptions to basic services such as health, education but also electricity and water.