Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (November 2022) - Briefing Note: Humanitarian situation in newly accessible areas in Khersonska oblast

Context and Methodology

To inform humanitarian actors, REACH has been conducting monthly Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) since March 2022 across Ukraine, covering: (i) accessible or government-controlled areas (GCAs), including both conflict-affected1 , IDP-hosting2 and newly accessible areas3 , and (ii) hard-to-reach areas, including non-government controlled areas (NGCAs)4 and/or territories of active conflict5 , and conflictaffected areas with no phone coverage6 .

The sixth round of HSM specifically intended to inform strategic decision-making processes in alignment with the Humanitarian Response Planning timeline, as well as to allow humanitarian actors to get a better overview of how humanitarian needs have changed over time and get indicative information on the areas where a higher level of need or service access concerns have been registered.

Data collection for the sixth round was conducted between September 5th and 16th by adopting the ‘Area of Knowledge‘ (AoK) methodology in both urban and rural NGCAs. The current briefing note provides key indicative findings on the assessed settlements in Khersonska oblast. 92 settlements were assessed through a total of 194 interviews with key informants (KIs)7 . Out of these, 39 settlements were located on the right (west) bank of the Dnipro river (these settlements were categorised as NGCAs at the time of data collection in September but are considered newly accessible areas (NAAs) as of November) and 53 settlements to the east of the river (categorised as NGCAs). The briefing note focuses on the 39 NAA settlements west of the river aiming to inform and support programmatic and operational response in these areas.

The findings should be interpreted as indicative of the situation in the assessed settlements as of September 2022. While the recent Russian withdrawal from the areas on the west bank of Dnipro river led to a change in the humanitarian situation, this briefing note aims to provide a useful backdrop of information on the situation in these areas prior to the withdrawal, to inform partners currently aiming to set up a response.