Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (May 30th –June 11th 2022) - Briefing Note: Focus on AAP and Information Needs

Background and rationale

As of 23 June 2022, there are estimated to be over 6.2 million people internally displaced in Ukraine.

Since early April, further escalation in the eastern and southern parts of the country have been causing more damages to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional population displacement.

To better understand the changing humanitarian needs across the country, REACH has conducted monthly humanitarian situation monitoring (HSM) since March 2022.

This briefing note summarizes data on accountability to affected populations (AAP) in government-controlled areas (GCA), including the level of satisfaction with and barriers to receiving humanitarian aid, preferred channels of communication and information needs from REACH’s fourth round of HSM data collection exercise