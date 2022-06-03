Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (May 2022) - Briefing Note: Focus on preferred communication channels & information needs

Context and Methodology

Since the escalation of conflict on Thursday 24 February 2022, over 8 million people have been displaced internally across the country.

Since early April, further escalation was reported in the Eastern and Southern part of the country, causing more damages to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement. REACH has worked in Ukraine since 2015, primarily focusing on the East, and has collected data relevant to actors who seek to develop strategies to communicate with communities – both prior and after the escalation. This briefing note summarizes data on preferred communication channels and most reported information needs from REACH’s second round of Humanitarian Situation Monitoring data collection exercise.

Data collection was conducted between April 13th and April 20th through 223 telephone interviews with NGO and local authority key informants (KIs). 44 settlements (towns or villages) were selected for data collection. Settlement selection criteria included being the highest populated settlements within 100 km of conflict lines, along train evacuation routes, or with reported presence of IDPs. Enumerators aimed to interview 5 different KIs per settlement. KI responses were aggregated at settlement level. The findings are triangulated with secondary data sources from media or information-focused actors such as the CDAC network, Internews and the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster, and with historical data collected on preferred communication channels and information needs prior to the escalation, through REACH’s Multi Sector Needs Assessments.