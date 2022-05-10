Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (May 2022)

Context and Methodology

Since the escalation of conflict on Thursday 24 February 2022, over 7.7 million people have been displaced internally across the country.1 In early April, further escalation was reported in the Eastern part of the country, causing more damages to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement.2 To inform humanitarian actors, REACH launched a Humanitarian Situation Monitoring initiative across conflict-affected settlements and in areas hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). After a baseline round of data collection (‘Rapid Needs Assessment’), REACH launched a second round of data collection, focused specifically on conflict-affected areas in the East and South, as well as a selection of IDP-hosting settlements along evacuation routes or in key arrival hubs.

Data collection was conducted between April 13th and April 20th through 223 telephone interviews with NGO and local authority key informants (KIs). 44 settlements (towns or villages) were selected for data collection. Settlement selection criteria included being the highest populated settlements within 100 km of conflict lines, along train evacuation routes, or with reported presence of IDPs. Enumerators aimed to interview 5 different KIs per settlement. KI responses were aggregated at settlement level. This brief provides key findings in conflict affected oblasts in the South and East of Ukraine as well as along evacuation routes and in key IDP arrival hubs.