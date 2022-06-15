Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (June 2022)

Introduction and methodology

Since the start of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, over 8 million people have been displaced internally across the country. In early April, further escalation was reported in the Eastern part of the country, causing more damages to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement. To inform humanitarian actors, REACH launched a Humanitarian Situation Monitoring initiative across conflict-affected settlements and in areas hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). After a baseline round of data collection (‘Rapid Needs Assessment’), REACH launched a second round of data collection, focused specifically on conflict-affected areas (CAA) in the East and South, as well as a selection of IDP-hosting settlements along evacuation routes or in key arrival hubs. Following the second round of data collection a third round of data collection was launched in government-controlled areas (GCA), covering both conflict-affected and IDP-hosting areas.

Data collection for the third round was conducted between 2 May and 16 May through 515 telephone interviews with non-government organisation (NGO) and local authority key informants (KIs). 103 settlements (towns or villages) were selected for data collection. Settlement selection criteria included being among the 10 most populous settlements in specific oblast, not including settlements with a population size under 30,000. Enumerators aimed to interview 5 different KIs per settlement. KI responses were aggregated at settlement level. This brief provides key findings in conflict-affected settlements in GCA. In addition, it provides an overview of IDP-needs for those conflict-affected settlements that reported IDP presence.

While the current assessment was conducted in conflict-affected areas in GCA, concurrent data collection was conducted in non-government-controlled areas (NGCA). The findings of this assessment can be found in a separate factsheet (available upon request).

Key highlights

Needs in conflict-affected areas

• Among assessed settlements in conflict-affected areas, concerns were reported across almost all measured indicators in Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Lysychansk, and Kharkiv. This indicates that humanitarian needs might be particularly high in these specific settlements.

• Most frequently reported concerns across assessed conflict-affected settlements were disruptions to transportation and fuel, arrival of displaced persons, disruption to work or livelihoods, access to financial services (cash, banks, or ATMs), disruption to child welfare (including family separation), as well as safety concerns.

• While disruptions to transportation and fuel were the top concerns across almost all conflict-affected settlements, car fuel was also the most frequently reported need by KIs in these settlements, followed by financial resources and medicine.

• Ongoing conflict in assessed settlements such as Rubizhne, Toretsk, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, compounded by reporting of restrictions to movement have likely further deteriorated the humanitarian situation in these settlements.

Needs in IDP-hosting areas

• A reportedly large influx of IDPs in central and western oblasts have likely put additional pressure on resources and services, which is in line with KIs reporting an increase in rental prices in these oblasts

• Most frequently reported concerns across assessed IDP-hosting settlements were access to employment, provision of accommodation, access to food, as well as access to baby products, and hygiene products.