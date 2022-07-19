Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (July 2022) - Briefing Note: Focus on accountability to affected populations (AAP) and information needs

Context and Methodology

As of 23 June 2022, the number of people internally displaced across Ukraine is estimated to be over 6.2 million.1 Since early April, further escalation was reported in the eastern and southern part of the country, causing more damage to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement.2 This briefing note summarises data on accountability to affected populations (AAP), including satisfaction with and barriers to receiving humanitarian aid, preferred channels of communication and information needs from REACH’s3 fourth round of Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) data collection exercise. Quantitative data collection was conducted between May 30th and June 11th through 639 telephone interviews with key informants (KIs) representing non-government organisations (NGOs), local authorities and civil society in 213 settlements (towns or villages) in Government-controlled areas (GCA). KI responses were aggregated at settlement level. In addition, long-form semi-structured interviews were conducted with interviewees4 in 5 GCA settlements (Dnipro, Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy). The findings are not statistically generalisable and should be considered indicative only. Whenever possible, data has been triangulated with secondary sources.