Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (July 2022)

Introduction and methodology

As of 23 June 2022, there were estimated to be over 6.2 million internally displaced people across Ukraine. In early April, further escalation of the conflict was reported in the eastern part of the country, causing more damage to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement.

To inform humanitarian actors, REACH launched a Humanitarian Situation Monitoring initiative across conflict-affected settlements and in areas hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). After a baseline round of data collection (‘Rapid Needs Assessment’), REACH launched a second round of data collection, focused specifically on conflict-affected areas (CAA) in the east and south, as well as a selection of IDP-hosting settlements along evacuation routes or in key arrival hubs. Following two additional rounds of data collection, a fourth round was launched in government-controlled areas (GCA), covering both conflict-affected and IDPhosting areas.

Data collection for the fourth round was conducted between May 30th and June 11th through 639 telephone interviews with key informants (KIs) representing non-government organisations (NGOs), local authorities and civil society in 213 settlements (towns or villages). A total of 3 settlements were selected in every raion across conflict-affected areas in GCA, with a target distribution of 35%/58%/7% between rural, urban, and urban-type settlements, respectively to reflect the rural/urban/urban-type population distribution in Ukraine.

While the current assessment was conducted in GCA settlements, concurrent data collection was conducted in non-government-controlled areas (NGCA). The findings of that assessment can be found in a separate factsheet (available upon request).