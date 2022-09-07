Ukraine: Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (August 2022)

Introduction

As of 23 June 2022, there were an estimated 6.4 million internally displaced persons (IDP) across Ukraine as well as 5.5 million people who have returned to their settlement.1 In early April, further escalation of the conflict was reported in the eastern part of the country, causing more damage to infrastructure and disruptions in access to services in affected areas, as well as additional displacement.2 In addition, as of 3rd of August the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that a new expected wave of displacement before the start of the winter could increase the severity of humanitarian needs. 3 To inform humanitarian actors, REACH launched a Humanitarian Situation Monitoring initiative across conflict-affected settlements and in areas hosting IDPs. After a baseline round of data collection (‘Rapid Needs Assessment’), REACH launched a second round of data collection, focused specifically on conflict-affected areas (CAA)4 in the east and south, as well as a selection of IDP-hosting settlements along evacuation routes or in key arrival hubs. Following two additional rounds of data collection, a fifth round was launched in government-controlled areas (GCA), covering conflict-affected, IDP-hosting areas and newly liberated areas.5 The fifth round of HSM aims to provide additional information to support the clusters and increase their awareness of the most pressing needs. In addition, the findings can be used to triangulate with findings from the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2023 and thus contribute to building a stronger and evidence-based response. However, this round cannot be used to calculate the People In Need (PiN) per se.

While the current assessment was conducted in GCA settlements, concurrent data collection was conducted in non-government-controlled areas (NGCA). The findings of that assessment can be found in a separate factsheet (available upon request).