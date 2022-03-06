Ukraine
Ukraine - Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 March 2022)
- The humanitarian situation in Ukraine, in particular in the eastern part of the country, continues to significantly deteriorate. Major urban centers, such as Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kherson and Kyiv, witnessed the most intense clashes, along with the battles close to the contact line in Donbas. Civilians living in larger urban areas under siege are presently the most vulnerable people. Many of them are in desperate need of assistance and evacuation. Very dramatic situation persists in Mariupol, Sartana and Staryi Krym, where around 470,000 people for the fourth day remain without access to water, heating or electricity. Shelling and overall violence are also creating critical shortages of food and medicine.
- As of 6 March, over 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad, while over 1.5 million people have become newly internally displaced.
- Access to conflict-affected communities in Eastern Ukraine remains severely restricted. On 5 March, the first agreement on the humanitarian corridor for Mariupol and Volnovaha was suspended, reportedly due to renewed fighting.
- The international humanitarian community is rapidly scaling up its presence. DG ECHO humanitarian partners like WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF, WHO, People in Need and Caritas are providing life-saving assistance, while facing serious restrictions for safe humanitarian access.