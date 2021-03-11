Ukraine | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

Now in its seventh year, the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to impact the food security and livelihoods of more than a million people, particularly women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Compounded by the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, needs have become more severe.

Objectives

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working with partners in the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster to:

• Ensure immediate access to food for the most vulnerable people affected by conflict and/or COVID-19.

• Provide emergency and time-critical agricultural assistance to improve food security.

• Enhance resilience to shocks by restoring agricultural livelihoods.