Ukraine: Humanitarian Response Dashboard - May 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Active and escalating hostilities have continued across Ukraine in May, claiming civilian lives and exacerbating humanitarian conditions for over a third of the country’s population. Ukraine’s agricultural production and export routes remained largely blocked, increasing concerns of an impending global food crisis. During the past weeks, hostilities were most pronounced in eastern and southern Ukraine, with other parts of the country also impacted by air strikes. In the hardest-hit areas, thousands of civilians have been trapped with little or no water, food or other necessities, often unable to evacuate safely. By the end of the month, over 7.1 million people had been internally displaced—a decrease of 11 per cent from the 8 million reported at the start of May—and over 4.8 million people had sought protection in European countries.

Despite tremendous challenges faced by humanitarians in accessing the hardest-hit areas of Ukraine, the UN and its humanitarian partners had provided life-saving assistance to over 7.6 million people by the end of May. This was an increase of over 85 per cent compared with the 4.1 million reached in April. Over 6.5 million Ukrainians have received food and more than 70,000 children have received nutritional assistance, which is vital to young children’s development. In addition, more than 2.6 million people have been able to access health services and supplies provided by aid organizations. Humanitarian partners have also distributed cash assistance to over 1.4 million people, provided protection services to over 500,000 people, clean water and hygiene supplies to more than 435,000 people, shelter assistance to 390,000 people, and education services and learning material to approximately 143,000 children and educators.

The steady scale-up of the humanitarian response across Ukraine is the result of the work of more than 265 organizations, including 163 national NGOs, and the generous and timely support of our donors. Over the past month, 43 additional organizations have joined humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine, allowing for a further increase in the level of assistance provided. Humanitarian partners are active in all 24 of Ukraine’s oblasts, providing assistance in areas hosting large numbers of displaced people and regions experiencing fighting. The revised Flash Appeal issued in April—which requires US$2.25 billion for relief operations in Ukraine—is currently 62 per cent funded.

The UN and partners have had limited success in reaching areas where people desperately need support, such as Mariupol in Donetska oblast and Sievierodonetsk in Luhanska oblast, despite repeated calls and engagements with the parties to the conflict. The UN and humanitarians in Ukraine continue to engage with the parties to ensure that people can receive the life-saving assistance they need, wherever they reside. The UN also continues to negotiate and call on the parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and guarantee the safety of civilians, protect civilian infrastructure, and enable civilians who are impacted by hostilities to safely leave and in the direction of their choice.