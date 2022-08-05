Ukraine: Humanitarian Response Dashboard - February to July 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The war in Ukraine, which has now reached the five-month mark, shows no signs of abating and continues to drive increasing humanitarian needs across the country, especially in the Donbas region and some northern and southern oblasts. Repeated waves of airstrikes and shelling have caused hundreds of civilian casualties and damaged or destroyed critical civilian infrastructure over the last weeks. This includes several health facilities in Mykolaiv, hundreds of houses in Donetska oblast, and scores of schools across eastern and southern Ukraine. Crops have also been destroyed recently in the same area. This massive destruction left millions of civilians trapped in the hardest-hit areas with little or no water, gas, electricity, food and other necessities, often unable to evacuate safely. Over 5.5 million who had been uprooted during the first two months of war have now returned to their places of origin—often living in damaged houses—while nearly 6.7 million are still internally displaced.

Humanitarians in Ukraine continued to expand their life-saving operations over the last months and by the end of July, about 11.6 million people had received critical assistance in all regions of the country. Over 8.9 million Ukrainians have received food and livelihood assistance, including agricultural support, and more than 100,000 children and pregnant and lactating women have received nutritional assistance. In addition, 5.1 million people have been able to access health services and 5.6 million have been assisted with protection services, including legal support. Humanitarian partners have also distributed cash assistance to over 2.3 million people, provided clean water and hygiene supplies to more than 5.6 million people, shelter assistance to 1 million people, and have provided education services and learning materials to approximately 200,000 children and educators.

The steady scale-up of the humanitarian response across Ukraine is the result of the work of more than 400 organizations, including 263 national NGOs. Over the past months, the number of organizations reporting activities through the humanitarian system dramatically increased, compared to around 120 organizations at the beginning of the year.

Humanitarian partners are active in all 24 of Ukraine’s oblasts, providing assistance in areas hosting large numbers of people displaced and regions experiencing fighting. The work was also enabled by the timely support from donors, which provided around 95 per cent of the US$2.25 billion requested by humanitarian organizations in the Ukraine Flash Appeal.

The response, however, continues to be impacted by the extremely limited access to areas beyond the control of the Government of Ukraine, where people desperately need support. Since the war began, the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have not been able to send any relief supplies across the front lines, hampering aid worker’s capacity to sustain and scale up operations. Aid organizations have been prevented from reaching cities such as Mariupol in Donetska oblast and Sievierodonetsk in Luhanska oblast, or Kherson in the south, despite repeated calls and engagements with the parties to the conflict.