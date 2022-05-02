Ukraine: Humanitarian Response Dashboard - April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The war in Ukraine, which began on 24 February, has caused death and suffering on a dramatic scale and left at least 15.7 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Massive devastation in urban centres and the destruction of civilian infrastructure have made life unbearable for millions of people and severely disrupted vital services, especially access to water and health care. More than 25 per cent of the country’s population have been forced to flee.

Over 5.1 million people have left Ukraine to seek refuge in other countries, and another 7.7 million people are now internally displaced, trying to find safety far from their homes.

Despite tremendous challenges, humanitarian organizations in Ukraine have rapidly scaled up their operations to support people impacted by the war. Since 24 February, more than 4.1 million people received humanitarian assistance and protection services across the country. This includes nearly 3.2 million people who had the support of aid organizations to bring food to their tables and around 1 million people who received critical health care support across the country. Around 281,000 people were assisted with access to clean water and hygiene products and 241,000 people uprooted by the war have received emergency shelter or critical household items.

Humanitarians have provided protection services to nearly 305,000 people. Education services are now reaching 110,000 children who fled their homes and schools.

This massive scale up of humanitarian response in Ukraine was possible thanks to the tireless effort of 217 organizations—more than half Ukrainian national NGOs—and the generous and timely support of donors. Just two months ago, humanitarian partners in Ukraine were delivering assistance on about 5 per cent of the countries’ territory. Today, aid workers are operating across all 24 oblasts, and making every effort to deliver assistance to people who need it, wherever they are. The international community has stepped in and has provided over $1.01 Billion, around 45 per cent of $2.25 billion requested in the Humanitarian Flash Appeal.

The UN and partners have still not been able to reach areas where people are in desperate need of support, including Mariupol and Kherson, despite extensive efforts and ongoing engagement with the parties to the conflict. Humanitarians continue dialogue with both parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, to guarantee the safety and protection of civilians in Ukraine, and safe passage for humanitarians so that we can provide the assistance that people who have now endured two months of war urgently need.