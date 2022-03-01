Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 5:00 p.m. (EET), 1 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 5 p.m. (EET) 28 February to 5 p.m. (EET) 1 March. The next report will be produced on 2 March.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Secretary-General today launched two plans to help people across Ukraine and beyond. Within Ukraine, the humanitarian plan requires $1.1 billion to meet the escalating humanitarian needs of more than 6 million people affected and displaced by military operations over the next three months. Outside the country, the UN and partners are requesting $551 million to help Ukrainians who have fled across borders, principally to Poland, Hungary, Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

• Heavy fighting and shelling continue across several towns and cities in Ukraine, with increasing human cost and humanitarian consequence. At least 550 civilian casualties, including 142 deaths, have been recorded by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) between 24 to 28 February. Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as air strikes, according to the same source.

• Reports of civilians trapped in towns and cities under shelling continue, including in Volnovakha and Mariupol in Donetska oblast as well as in other locations within and beyond eastern Ukraine. Hostilities or shelling have also continued in and around major cities, such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. Clashes have also been reported near the “contact line” in eastern Ukraine, with communities on both sides severely impacted.

• Damage and destruction to water, electricity and sanitation facilities, as well as road and residential infrastructure continue to be reported across several areas, shattering people’s lives and disrupting access to these vital services for hundreds of thousands.

• Population movement remains fluid and according to latest figures by UNHCR, at least 677,000 people have now fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, while over 100,000 have so far been internally displaced. Real figures are considerably higher as corroboration is ongoing, albeit with delays and security challenges.

• Despite challenges and the volatile situation, humanitarian partners, especially local and civil society organizations on the ground, continue to respond to people’s needs, facilitate evacuation and provide shelter. UN and international organizations are also making efforts to complement local response wherever they can.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The United Nations and humanitarian partners launched today coordinated emergency appeals to urgently deliver humanitarian assistance and protection services to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries. During the launch event, the UN Secretary-General appealed to the donors and member states to continue and scale-up their funding contributions to both appeals, which seek a combined US$1.7 billion in funding. Around $1.1 billion of this is part of the Flash Appeal, which aims to assist 6 million people, including 2.1 million internally displaced people in Ukraine for an initial three months. An inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine situation asks for a preliminary $550.6 million to help refugees in the region. The Secretary-General also pleaded for respect for international humanitarian law and protection of civilians, stressing that the safety and freedom of movement of aid workers must also be guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the human cost of the ongoing violence in country is alarming. As shelling, attacks and clashes continue across towns and cities, men, children and women are caught in crossfire. Between 24 and 28 February, airstrikes, shelling, shooting and overall violence have already killed 142 civilians, including 13 boys and girls. Another 408 civilians have been injured, including 26 children, across the country. With 256 civilians killed or injured, both sides of the “contact line” in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts in eastern Ukraine account for the highest number of casualties in terms of geography. The remaining casualties have been recorded across other parts of the country, including in Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia, according to the same source. These figures, however, may be an underestimate, given the existing challenges with corroborating data due to security situation.

Hostilities have continued in and around towns and cities across southern, northern and eastern parts of the country. Densely populated areas, including in Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Sumy are continuously under fire, with periodic clashes, explosions as well as aerial strikes and the use of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems reported between this and previous reporting period. In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, which were already affected by an eight-year-old conflict, active fighting is reportedly ongoing on both sides of the contact line, including in Donetsk, Horlivka, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Sievierodonetsk and other towns and settlements. In certain areas, including in Kharkiv and Mariupol, the population reportedly cannot leave the areas of active fighting, encircled by armed forces as well as due to contamination of roads by unexploded ordnance and damage or destruction.

The impact of these hostilities on civilian infrastructure is worsening people’s already fragile situation. For example, damage to infrastructure has reportedly left 400,000 people without electricity in Donetsk and Horlivka on both sides of the “contact line”. In another instance, more than 40,000 people around Horlivka remain without access to water. A school in Donetsk and a children’s centre in Sievierodonetsk also reportedly came under fire. Access to shops, markets, healthcare and basic facilities in areas of active fighting also remains severely curtailed.

The number of people fleeing from their homes continues to grow by the hour. An average of 100,000 people per day have crossed international borders since 24 February, and as of 1 March, a total of 677,000 people have crossed towards Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and others countries, according to UNHCR. In country, more than 100,000 people have been internally displaced so far, according to the same source. However, the actual numbers are higher, as reports continue of people moving out of the major cities, including in thousands, for the sixth consecutive day.

Preliminary data collected through the Protection Monitoring Tool for Emergencies led by the Protection Cluster indicates the majority of internally displaced people (IDPs) come originally from eastern, northern and southern oblasts. At least 30 per cent of the new IDP arrivals indicated the intention to continue moving further on to other locations. The monitoring shows that children, women and girls, persons with disabilities and elderly are the most vulnerable. Access to social and administrative services were largely available in their host locations and IDPs were primarily sheltering in private accommodations and/or with families. The IDPs expressed they urgently need transportation, medicine and emergency healthcare.

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Despite response challenges, UN agencies and humanitarian partners, especially local non-governmental organizations and civil society organizations, continue to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance, including in hard-to-reach areas.

• In border areas in the west, the Government and humanitarian partners are quickly scaling up their activities to address people’s immediate needs, including through provision of food and non-food items (NFIs). More than 25 centres have been set up by local organizations and volunteers to provide food, clothing and shelter to people fleeing.

• UNICEF are also supporting mobile teams on the ground to reach out to children evacuated, those in shelters and families on the move to offer psychological support and other child protection services. A truck of NFIs by UNHCR arrived from Kyiv to Krivy Rih in central Ukraine; IOM has also set up a hotline number to provide people with up-to-date information on locations and services available as they move.

• The Red Cross and its volunteers are supporting with treating wounded and with evacuations. The Red Cross also reached around 8,000 people in shelters in subway stations with food and NFIs. ICRC is also providing support, including through delivery of water to affected settlements, NFIs and the provision of first aid care. ICRC and IFRC have together launched today an appeal for US$272 million to scale-up response to the crisis in Ukraine.

• Efforts to strengthen GBV and SRH sub-sector coordination at national and sub-national levels are also ongoing with the respective authorities and UN agencies.

• UNDP is providing medical products to test and deliver donated blood. The agency also provided expertise to expand the functionality of the state e-service Diia mobile application and the e-Pidtrymka (e- Support) national programme to collect citizens’ donations for the crisis response in coordination.