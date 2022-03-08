Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET), 7 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 6 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 7 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

7% funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Ministry of Energy reports that around 650,000 people have been left without electricity and at least 130,000 people remain without natural gas supply in the east, north and south amid ongoing hostilities. Service repair teams require secure “windows of silence” as the rapidly deteriorating security situation prevents them from restoring critical services, including electricity, gas and water.

• On 6 March, multiple missile strikes reportedly destroyed Vinnytsia International Airport in central Vinnytsia province, where growing numbers of people displaced by the conflict have fled in search of safety and security, raising concerns that the rapidly expanding geographic scope of the military offensive will generate ever-increasing civilian casualties and humanitarian needs.

• As of midnight on 6 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed. The actual number of civilian casualties is likely to be much higher as civilian deaths and injuries continue to be verified.

• Population movements continue internally and across borders. The massive influx of people heading to western Ukraine will likely overwhelm already-stretched national response capacities, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable groups. The number of refugees from Ukraine has exceeded 1.73 million people.

• Although many internally displaced people are reportedly staying in private accommodations, a growing number are seeking refuge in collective shelters or centres. These facilities face overcrowded conditions, lack of separation by sex, and poor basic services such as electricity and water, greatly increasing the risk of GBV and COVID-19 transmission. Food and non-food items (NFIs) remain among pressing needs in transit/receptions centres hosting IDPs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called yesterday for an immediate pause in fighting to allow civilians to safely evacuate conflict-stricken cities across Ukraine and facilitate the passage of life-saving humanitarian aid to those trapped by increasingly intensified military encirclements, who remain without electricity, water, food or the opportunity to flee an unravelling humanitarian crisis. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says the failure to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people highlights the absence of a detailed and functioning agreement between sides of the conflict that continues to have dire humanitarian consequences.

On 6 March, casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure were reported in Chernihiv (north), Bucha, Irpin (capital area), Korosten (Zhytomyrska oblast, north), Mykolaiv (Mykolaivska oblast, south), Okhtyrka (Sumska oblast, north), Ovruch (Zhytomyrska oblast, north), Trostianets (Sumska oblast, north), Kharkiv (north-east), Vinnytsia (Vinnytska oblast, centre) and multiple locations in Government-controlled parts of Luhanska oblast and in non-Government-controlled parts of Donetska oblast, including Donetsk and Horlivka. Kharkiv – a conflict-ravaged city of 1.4 million inhabitants in north-eastern Ukraine – continues to reportedly suffer from airstrikes, causing civilian casualties and damage to critical civilian infrastructure, with active hostilities still ongoing. More than 23,000 people were evacuated from Kharkiv over the last day, while the State Emergency Service reported that at least eight people were killed.

Ongoing hostilities have left close to 650,000 people without electricity and at least 130,000 people without natural gas supply – commonly used for cooking and heating amid harsh winter temperatures – across Ukraine, including conflictaffected areas in the eastern, northern and southern parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Energy. Repair teams are working tirelessly to restore these vital services but require secure “windows of silence” to do so, as the rapidly deteriorating security situation prevents them from carrying out repair works.

Increasingly violent clashes continue in the outskirts of Kyiv. In Irpin – around 25 km north-west of the capital – a family of four, including two children, were reportedly killed, according to the City Mayor, after the shelling of a checkpoint affected people using it to flee the conflict-ravaged town. In Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin – the former under attack for more than a week – communities remain trapped without water, food and electricity, as local authorities attempt to negotiate “safe passages” to carry out evacuations. Reportedly, around 2,000 civilians have been evacuated from Irpin, according to local police.

In Donetska oblast, authorities have evacuated at least 1,500 people from Government-controlled areas (GCA) to the western part of the country. In neighbouring Government-controlled part of Luhanska oblast, a train evacuated more than 2,000 people as cities such as Sievierodonetsk and Popasna have come under increasingly intense attacks in recent days. On 7 March, four evacuation trains were scheduled to depart from Kramatorsk, Donetska oblast (GCA) to Uzhgorod, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west.

The scope and scale of military operations continue to expand, wreaking havoc in parts of Ukraine previously not directly affected by the ongoing conflict. On 6 March, multiple missile strikes destroyed the Vinnytsia International Airport located near the village of Havryshivka in the western part of central Ukraine, where people displaced by the conflict have fled, seeking safety and security in transit/reception centres. As the military offensive begins to create new hotspots of conflict, the risk of rising civilian casualties and wide-scale destruction of critical civilian infrastructure continues to increase.

Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 6 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,207 civilian casualties, including 406 killed. The actual number of civilian casualties is likely to be much higher as civilian deaths and injuries continue to be verified. OHCHR reports 528 casualties in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (70 killed and 324 injured in Government-controlled areas and 23 killed and 111 injured in nonGovernment-controlled areas) and 679 civilian casualties in other regions of Ukraine.

The current conflict threatens to displace affected people multiple times as its multi-faceted impacts become increasingly felt in new communities every day, creating greater protection risks and exacerbating pre-existing humanitarian needs. As the number of people fleeing the conflict increases – 1.7 million people have fled to neighbouring countries – the massive displacement of people heading to western Ukraine will likely overwhelm already-stretched national response capacities, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable groups in need of assistance, including women and children, people living with disabilities, elderly persons and minority groups.

As of 5 March, Protection Cluster monitoring systems found that more than 72,000 new internally displaced people arrived in 14 locations, mostly in western Ukraine but also in Kyiv and some central oblasts to a lesser extent. Although many internally displaced people are reportedly staying in private accommodations, a growing number are seeking refuge in collective shelters, especially in Chernivetska, Dnipropetrovska, Donetska and Kirovohradska oblasts. The people in collective centres face overcrowded conditions, lack of separation by sex or private space for families, and poor basic services such as electricity and water, greatly increasing the risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and COVID-19 transmission. The GBV Sub-Cluster is currently assessing the status of service providers and mapping operational GBV actors, access to services and priority needs. Currently, both food and non-food items (NFIs) remain pressing needs in Government-run transit/receptions centres hosting IDPs, most of whom will continue their journey west in hope of finding greater safety and security within Ukraine or in neighbouring countries.