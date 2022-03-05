Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET), 5 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 4 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 5 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M

people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M

people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B

funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

5%

funded

(Source: FTS)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

On the morning of 5 March, a temporary ceasefire was announced by the parties to open “windows of silence” and “humanitarian corridors” to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha in the southeast. However, early reports indicate that shelling continues despite the ceasefire agreement, preventing the evacuation of people.

The number of civilian causalities continues to mount. Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 4 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,058 civilian casualties, including 351 killed, a figure that is likely much higher as civilian deaths and injuries continue to be verified.

As fighting continues to intensify, including in the outskirts of Kyiv, which have become hotspots of unrelenting violence, with many small towns outside Ukraine’s capital coming under intense shelling in recent days, people may be displaced multiple times, significantly increasing protection risks and humanitarian needs.

Millions of people have been displaced since 24 February, with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reporting over 1.3 million people who have fled to neighbouring countries; more than of them – nearly 650,000 people – arriving in Poland.

Local and national authorities, local non-governmental and civil society organizations, UN agencies and humanitarian partners continue to scale-up response activities, including in border areas. In the worst-affected areas of Ukraine, partners continue to leverage the presence and capacities of local organizations to deliver life-saving assistance to those most in need and adapt their response strategies to fit the new operational reality.