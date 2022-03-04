Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report As of 3:00 p.m. (EET) on 4 March 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Urban areas across certain parts of Ukraine have been facing more than a week of relentless shelling that continues to damage and disrupt the functioning of critical civilian infrastructure, leaving thousands without water, heating, or electricity. Shelling and overall violence are also creating critical shortages of food and medicine and preventing the delivery of life-saving supplies and the evacuation of the most vulnerable.

• As the geographic reach of the conflict continues to expand every day, new areas outside the traditional hotbeds in eastern Ukraine and major urban centres are increasingly being affected, a worrying trend that could contribute to a significant expansion in the scope and scale of the humanitarian crisis.

• In the early hours of 4 March, reports emerged that a fire had broken out at a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest of its kind in the country – located in south-eastern Ukraine as clashes in the surrounding area of Enerhodar raged on. The fire has since been extinguished and preliminary reports suggest that the plant has not sustained any critical damage to essential equipment, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) saying that there has not been a change in the radiation levels.

• The number of civilian causalities continues to mount with each passing hour. Between 24 February and 3 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,006 civilian casualties, including 331 killed, a figure that is likely much higher as civilian deaths and injuries continue to be verified.

• The UN and its humanitarian partners continue to scale up their operations and consider the establishment of new offices and sub-offices across the country, preparing to respond to the increased level of humanitarian needs. Several international humanitarian organizations have already been able to deliver large amounts of assistance either to neighbouring countries or inside Ukraine. The level of humanitarian response is expected to continue growing in the coming days and weeks.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 3 March, the latest talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine reportedly resulted in a joint commitment to establish humanitarian corridors for the safe passage of civilians from and humanitarian relief supplies to the worstaffected areas. This is potentially a key development in the ongoing humanitarian response across Ukraine, as a growing number of Ukrainian cities come under a relentless siege that is driving an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the country. The most urgent needs are reported in Dnipro (central), Donetsk (east), Kharkiv (east), Kherson (south), Kyiv (capital), Luhansk (east) and Mariupol (south-east) – home to more than 7.3 million people combined.

Many cities across certain parts of Ukraine have been facing a week of persistent shelling that continues to damage or disrupt functioning of civilian infrastructure, leaving thousands without water, heating or electricity, creating critical shortages of food and medicine. This is also preventing the delivery of life-saving supplies and the evacuation of the most vulnerable, including children, women, the elderly and people living with disabilities, as roads and bridges as well as trains and railway stations have been significantly damaged or destroyed.

The number of civilian causalities continues to mount with each passing hour. Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 3 March, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,006 civilian casualties, including 331 killed, a figure that is likely much higher as civilian deaths and injuries continue to be verified.

OHCHR reports 440 casualties in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (54 killed and 277 injured in Government-controlled areas and 23 killed and 86 injured in non-Government-controlled areas) and 566 civilian casualties in other regions of Ukraine.

As the geographic reach of the conflict continues to expand every day, new areas situated outside the traditional hotbeds in eastern Ukraine and major urban centres are increasingly being affected, a worrying trend that could contribute to a significant expansion in the scope and scale of the crisis. On 3 March, the northern city of Cherniv – home to around 285,000 inhabitants – more than two dozen people were reportedly killed and nearly 20 others injured after strikes hit a civilian apartment complex.

In the early hours of 4 March, reports emerged of a fire had broken out at a training centre at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest of its kind in the country – located in south-eastern Ukraine as clashes in the surrounding area of Enerhodar raged on. The fire has since been extinguished and preliminary reports suggest that the plant has not sustained any critical damage to essential equipment, with the IAEA saying that there has not been a change in the radiation levels at the power plant, which is home to six of the country’s 15 nuclear energy reactors. The incident served as an ominous reminder of the potential environmental health catastrophe that the ongoing conflict could produce, potentially releasing large amounts of radioactivity in the worst-case scenario.

Amid escalating violence, internal and cross-border displacement continues unabated across certain parts of Ukraine, driving a corresponding growth in humanitarian needs that has already reached crisis levels after just over a week.

While the scale and scope of displacement are not yet clear, it is estimated that more than 10 million people could potentially flee their homes amid the current crisis, including a staggering 4 million people who may cross international borders, a figure that has already surpassed one million since 24 February. As the scale of displacement increases, the most vulnerable groups, including women and children, people living with disabilities, third-country migrants and older persons, among others, will face heightened protection risks, such as abuse and neglect as well as sexual and genderbased violence.