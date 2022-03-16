Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET) on 16 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 15 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 16 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

22% funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

As hostilities rage on, civilian casualties have risen to 1,900 as of 15 March – including 726 killed – according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). These figures are likely much higher as reports are still being corroborated amid increasingly intense country-wide clashes.

Since 15 March, the geographic scope of the hostilities has expanded to localities previously not directly affected. In Odeska oblast (south), the villages of Bilenke, Lebedivka, Sanzheika and Zatoka – all of which are located around 30 km south of the country’s third-largest city, Odesa – have been shelled. At the same time, Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) has come under attack while people fleeing Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east) arrive in the city en masse.

Nearly 4.9 million people have been forcibly displaced by the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, including more than 3 million who have fled the country. Since 24 February, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine – 75,000 on average per day. Abuse, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and trafficking risks continue to mount amid wide-scale displacement.

The socio-economic impacts of the ongoing hostilities threaten to reverse decades of hard-earned development and poverty reduction gains. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) projects that in the worst-case scenario – a deepening and protraction of ongoing hostilities – an alarming 90 per cent of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability.

On 15 March, municipal authorities in Mariupol said around 20,000 people left the city ravaged by hostilities in approximately 4,000 private vehicles. Still, around 350,000-400,000 residents remain trapped in the city as critical supplies, including food, water and life-saving medicines, continue to dry up.

As millions are now on the move, forced to shelter in crowded spaces with limited sanitation facilities and access to health services, the risk of infectious disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, cholera, polio, tuberculosis and diarrheal diseases, continues to rise.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 15 March, the Ukrainian Parliament approved the extension of martial law across the country until 25 April. As hostilities rage on, civilian casualties have risen to 1,900 as of 15 March – including 726 killed – according to OHCHR. These figures are likely much higher as reports are still being corroborated amid increasingly intense country-wide clashes.

Since 15 March, the geographic scope of the hostilities has expanded to localities previously not directly affected. In Odeska oblast, the villages of Bilenke, Lebedivka, Sanzheika and Zatoka – all of which are located around 30 km south of the country’s third-largest city, Odesa – have been shelled, raising fears of an imminent attack on the strategic port city.

Overnight on 15-16 March, air raid sirens and the sound of explosions rang out in Kyiv following the imposition of a 35-hour curfew in the capital that runs until 7 a.m. (EET) on 17 March. In Kyiv, several multiple-storey residential apartment buildings were hit by shelling again early on 16 March in the Podilskyy and Sviatoshynskyy districts, leaving at least five dead, says the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

In Kyivska oblast (north), six towns and villages are reportedly without centralized heating, and 12 have been cut off from the water supply due to active hostilities. The most difficult situation is in Vyshhorodskyy district and the settlement of Borodianka and nearby communities. Reportedly, a humanitarian convoy previously announced for 15 March has yet to reach these areas, yet is still unable to get to those most in need while civilians cannot leave amid active hostilities.

In Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast, east), several apartments in two residential buildings were destroyed early on 16 March, killing at least two civilians, according to SESU. In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (east), OHCHR reports 780 casualties (143 killed and 463 injured in Government-controlled areas (GCA), and 43 killed and 131 injured in non-Governmentcontrolled areas (NGCA) and 1,120 civilian casualties in other regions of Ukraine.

In southern Ukraine, Khersonska oblast authorities say around 31,000 people remain without electricity and water, while more than 20,300 people do not have access to natural gas supply. Across Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy reports that more than 928,000 users are now without electricity, and 259,000 users have been cut off from gas supplies. In this regard, the areas hardest hit include Chernihivska (north), Donetska, Kyivska, Mykolaivska (south) and Zaporizka oblasts.

Meanwhile, early on 16 March in the northern city of Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast), at least 10 civilians were killed after being caught in the crossfire while standing in line for bread. In Vinnytsia (Vinnytska oblast, central and western part of Ukraine), a TV tower was hit on 16 March, temporarily suspending on-air broadcasting in surrounding areas. This latest targeted attack on Vinnytsia comes just ten days after airstrikes destroyed the city’s airport.

The socio-economic impacts of the ongoing hostilities threaten to reverse decades of hard-earned gains made in development and poverty reduction in Ukraine. On 15 March, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that preliminary estimates of reconstruction costs were a staggering US$565 billion. UNDP projects that in the worst-case scenario – a deepening and protraction of ongoing hostilities – an alarming 90 per cent of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability. UNDP, echoing calls from the UN Crisis Coordinator to promote scaledup multi-purpose cash interventions in Ukraine, says that approximately $250 million per month would be needed to cover partial income losses for around 2.6 million people expected to fall into poverty.

Nearly 4.9 million people have been displaced by the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, including more than 3 million who have fled across international borders. Since 24 February, UNICEF says more than 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine – 75,000 children per day on average. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, as of 16 March, more than 348 educational facilities were damaged and 63 completely destroyed, although this figure has yet to be verified.

In this context, the risk of SGBV in areas experiencing ongoing hostilities and among the displaced population continues to rise. Considering that most displaced people are children and women, many of whom travel alone, the risk of abuse and trafficking remains relatively high, with increasing reports of sexual harassment and violence being received by partners.

On 15 March, municipal authorities say around 20,000 people left the city of Mariupol in approximately 4,000 private vehicles. Still, around 350,000-400,000 residents remain trapped in the city as critical supplies, including food, water and life-saving medicines, continue to dry up. At the time of writing, according to Zaporizka Oblast Authorities, nearly 4,330 people, including more than 1,000 children, have safely arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast) after fleeing Mariupol on 15 March. As people fleeing Mariupol arrive en masse, Zaporizhzhia came under attack for the first time yesterday.

In total, on 15 March, nearly 29,000 people were evacuated through seven out of nine agreed-upon evacuation corridors, according to the Government of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation reports that it has so far evacuated around 271,000 people from Ukraine towards Russia. The UN does not have the means to verify the actual numbers of people evacuated.