Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET) on 14 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 13 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 14 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

19% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 13 March, civilian casualties have climbed to 1,761 – including 636 killed – according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). These figures are likely much higher as reports are still being corroborated amid increasingly intense clashes. In Mariupol alone, municipal authorities report more than 2,500 civilian deaths, up from almost 1,600 on 11 March.

• In Donetsk (Donetska oblast, non-Government-controlled areas, NGCA), at least 20 civilians were reportedly killed and nearly 30 others injured when a Tochka-U ballistic missile allegedly hit the city centre. These figures will likely rise in the coming hours.

• While fighting in Kyivska oblast (north) had previously been largely limited to the outskirts of the capital, early on 14 March, the shelling of a nine-storey residential building in the northern Obolonskyy district of Kyiv reportedly left at least one dead and 10 others hospitalized. That same morning, at least one person was reportedly killed, and six others injured when the debris of an intercepted missile fell in Kurenivka district of Kyiv.

• The humanitarian convoy en route from the city of Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) to Mariupol (Donetska oblast) was halted about 80 km outside the city in Berdiansk (Zaprizka oblast), as continuous shelling prevented around 100 tons of urgently needed relief supplies from reaching people in desperate need of food, water and medicines. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says an immediate ceasefire is needed to prevent the worst-case scenario. There are unconfirmed reports that evacuations are underway and humanitarian relief is beginning to flow into Mariupol.

• On 13 March, authorities in Popasna (Luhanska oblast, Government-controlled areas, GCA) reported that white phosphorus munitions had been used amid escalating hostilities in the area. The use of the substance – which can cause horrendous injuries – is prohibited by international law in densely populated civilian areas. The report, however, has not been independently verified.

• According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, some 150,000 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors as of 14 March. The Russian Federation reports that 250,000 people have been evacuated towards Russia. The UN does not have means to verify the actual numbers of people evacuated.

• Humanitarian Chief, Martin Griffiths, allocated US$40 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to ramp up aid agencies’ efforts to reach the most vulnerable.