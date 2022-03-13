Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET) on 13 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 12 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 13 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

11% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As fighting rages on, the civilian toll continues to climb. As of midnight on 12 March, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,663 civilian causalities, including 596 killed, although the actual numbers are likely much higher.

• The unfolding military offensive continues to expand to western Ukraine. Early on 13 March, airstrikes were reported at a military facility in Yavoriv, Lvivska oblast (west) and the airport in Ivano-Frankivska oblast (west) was nearly completely destroyed by a second airstrike in three days.

• The humanitarian situation in the conflict-ravaged city of Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east) remains the biggest concern.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns that if there is no respite from hostilities and increased access to basic goods, like food, water and medicine, affected people may potentially die from dehydration, hunger and lack of access to essential medicines.

• Amid escalating hostilities, a potential food crisis with global implications looms on the horizon. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that ongoing hostilities could trigger an increase in international food and (livestock) feed prices between 8 and 22 per cent. The disruption of markets and food supply chains will likely have significant impacts on food security in Ukraine and beyond, including hunger hotspots like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen.

• The Nutrition Cluster estimates that more than 2 million children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding women are in need of life-saving nutrition assistance in Ukraine.

• The Ukrainian Energy Ministry says around 264,000 users have reportedly been cut off from gas supplies in Ukraine, mainly in Donetska, Kyivska (north) and Zaporizhzhia (south-east) oblasts, and some 960,000 are now without electricity, with Chernihivska (north), Donetska, Kharkivska (east) and Kyivska oblasts worst-affected.