Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 3:00 p.m. (EET) on 12 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m (EET) 11 March to 3 p.m. (EET) 12 March

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

11% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The human and socio-economic costs of the ongoing hostilities continue to mount, worsening with each passing day. Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 11 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports at least 1,581 civilian causalities, including 579 killed. The actual number of civilian casualties across Ukraine is likely much higher than officially reported by OHCHR, as many reports are still pending corroboration.

• Scores of homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure have been hit by military attacks across Ukraine. OHCHR has received credible reports of cluster munitions being used in populated areas, including at the Central City Hospital in Vuhledar in Donetska oblast (Government-controlled areas, GCA). OHCHR also reports that cluster munition attacks have been reported in several districts of Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast, east).

• Larger scale evacuations continue to be carried out in parts of eastern and northern Ukraine, although they have been repeatedly delayed due to active hostilities in some of the hardest-hit areas, like Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east). At the same time, the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance continues to be scaled-up, reaching over 600,000 conflictaffected people whose needs continue to grow by the hour.

• With increased donor contributions to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, the Humanitarian Coordinator has increased the envelope of the current reserve allocation from $18 million to $30 million. The reserve allocation aims at addressing the priorities outlined in the Flash Appeal and to scale up the humanitarian response across the country. The allocation is opened until 20 March 2022. The Fund will also launch another allocation for $50 million in the coming days.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The human and socio-economic costs of the ongoing hostilities continue to mount, worsening with each passing day. Between 4 a.m. on 24 February and midnight on 11 March, OHCHR reports at least 1,581 civilian causalities, including 579 killed. OHCHR also reports 632 casualties in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (105 killed and 385 injured in GCA, and 25 killed and 117 injured in non-Government-controlled areas, NGCA) and 949 civilian casualties in other regions of Ukraine.

The actual number of civilian casualties across Ukraine is likely much higher than officially reported by OHCHR, as many reports are still pending corroboration. On 11 March, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that nearly 1,600 civilians have been killed so far in Mariupol alone, with other affected cities reporting drastically higher civilian casualties than the officially corroborated figures.

Scores of homes, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure have been hit by military attacks across Ukraine. OHCHR has received credible reports of cluster munitions being used in populated areas, including at the Central City Hospital in Vuhledar in Donetska oblast (GCA), which killed four civilians and injured 10 others. OHCHR also reports that cluster munition attacks have been reported in several districts of Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast, east), where nine civilians were killed and 37 injured.

On 11 March, the deputy Minister of Economy Denis Kudin announced that direct damages to infrastructure and total losses to gross domestic product have already reached a staggering $120 billion. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced an initial $2.18 billion resilience package of measures to help people, companies and countries affected by the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. The Bank has also pledged to do all it can to support the country’s reconstruction, once conditions permit.

Larger scale evacuations continue to be carried out in parts of eastern and northern Ukraine, although they have been repeatedly delayed due to active hostilities in some of the hardest-hit areas, like Mariupol (Donetska oblast). At the same time, the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance continues to be scaled-up, reaching over 600,000 conflict-affected people whose needs continue to grow by the hour. The Ukrainian State Border Guard Services (SBGS) continues to speed up the clearance of humanitarian aid entering the country. On 11 March, SBGS cleared more than 800 vehicles carrying humanitarian aid, bringing the total number of vehicles transporting humanitarian relief supplies into Ukraine cleared by SGBS to nearly 7,000 since 24 February.