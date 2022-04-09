Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 8 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 6 April to 12:00 p.m. on 8 April. The next report will be issued on or around 11 April.

You can subscribe to receive OCHA’s situation report here.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M

people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M

people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

2.1M

people reached

(Source: OCHA)

$1.1B

funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

59.4%

funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

On 7 April, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC) Martin Griffiths visited the hard-hit settlements of Bucha and Irpin outside of Kyiv (Kyivska oblast, north). USG/ERC also met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv.

As of 7 April, UN agencies and humanitarian partners have reached more than 2.1 million people with critical multi-sectoral assistance, including over 716,000 people in Kharkivska oblast (east), more than 362,000 in Kyivska oblast, and over 242,000 people in Lvivska oblast (west).

As of 6 April, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has delivered almost 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid across Ukraine, reaching more than 400,000 people.

Between 31 March and 4 April, 20 trains with more than 3,205 tons of essential relief items arrived in Ukraine from the European Union (EU).

On the morning of 8 April, a railway station in Kramatorsk (Donetska oblast, east) came under attack, reportedly resulting in at least 130 civilian casualties, according to oblast authorities and the National Police. In response, the UN Crisis Coordinator in Ukraine, Amin Awad, issued a statement calling for an immediate investigation into the attack and adequate security conditions allowing civilians to safely evacuate from the hardest-hit areas.

So far this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that almost two-thirds of all attacks on health care (103), three-quarters of all health attack-related deaths (73) and more than two-thirds of related injuries (51) worldwide have taken place in Ukraine.

IMPACT Initiatives’ Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) shows that eastern Donetska, Kharkivska, eastern Luhanska and south-eastern Zaporizka oblasts have been most affected in terms of damage and destruction to educational facilities. Of the 928 damaged or destroyed education facilities across the country reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, around 400 – more than 43 per cent – are located in these four oblasts.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. During the reporting period, hostilities intensified in eastern Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts and in southern Khersonska oblast. The security situation in the northern part of the country is reportedly improving following the withdrawal of the Russian Federation forces. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has already started clearing explosive ordnance in areas around Kyiv. At the same time, community services are working on removing the debris of shattered buildings, damaged vehicles and military equipment from the streets of hard-hit settlements surrounding Kyiv, including Irpin. As residents started returning to the capital and surrounding areas, the Mayor of Kyiv urged residents to temporarily hold off on returning to their communities, fearing that hostilities may return to the country’s capital.

On 7 April, together with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, USG/ERC Martin Griffiths visited Bucha and Irpin – settlements on the outskirts of Kyiv that recently witnessed some of the fiercest fighting across the country. According to the mayors of Bucha and Irpin, at least 320 people were killed in Bucha and between 200 and 300 people in Irpin. Additionally, scores of homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed in both settlements as a result of intense military clashes. During the visit, USG/ERC Martin Griffiths echoed the UN Secretary-General’s call for an immediate, independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. USG/ERC also met with the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv to discuss the humanitarian response and humanitarian pauses for delivery of aid and evacuation of civilians, among other issues.

The civilian toll of the ongoing military offensive continues to grow. As of 7 April, the number of civilian casualties stands at 3,893 – including 1,626 killed – according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, civilian casualties are highest in Government-controlled areas (GCA), with OHCHR reporting 1,604 casualties – including 499 killed and 1,105 injured – compared to 330 civilian casualties in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of these oblasts (67 killed and 263 injured). In the rest of Ukraine, OHCHR reports 2,289 civilian casualties.

These figures are likely much higher as increased access into some of the hardest-hit areas reveals the magnitude of civilian casualties while fighting rages on in other locations. Following the withdrawal of the Russian Federation forces from northern Ukraine, including Kyivska oblast, OHCHR plans to carry out an assessment mission in the worst-affected areas around Kyiv, hoping to shed light on the actual number of civilian casualties.

Needs assessment in GCA of eastern Ukraine. Between 22 and 28 March, IMPACT Initiatives conducted a RNA to get an overview of the humanitarian situation in affected settlements in the four Government-controlled eastern oblasts (Donetska, Kharkivska, Luhanska and Zaporizka). Concerns about security were reported in all assessed settlements. In 75 per cent of assessed settlements, damage to homes was reported, and in 88 per cent, the level of damage to critical civilian infrastructure, such as schools, industrial facilities and health facilities, was a concern. Movement restrictions were reported in 94 per cent of settlements, with movement in and out of settlements significantly or completely restricted in 33 per cent of the cases, including Izium (Kharkivska oblast), Mariupol (Donetska oblast), Popasna, Rubizhne, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhanska oblast).

Amongst all assessed settlements, access to medication, disruption to children’s well-being, and disruption to transportation and/or fuel supply were concerns affecting people’s everyday lives. In addition to Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast) and Mariupol, settlements with elevated needs for assistance include Izium, Lysychansk (Luhanska oblast), Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk, where needs were widely reported across all sectors. Most of the assessed settlements (75 per cent) reported a preference for in-kind assistance, likely due to the inaccessibility of both food and non-food items. The delivery of aid via humanitarian convoys is considered as the best method for sending assistance to Izium, Konstantinivka (Donetska oblast), Lysychansk, Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk. According to RNA findings, road and rail transportation for the delivery of assistance could be used in other assessed areas.

Disruption to utilities was reported as a concern in 44 per cent of settlements. Of those, 71 per cent reported a lack of heating on at least a daily basis, while 57 per cent reported daily disruptions to electricity and 50 per cent reported daily disruptions to gas. Izium, Kramatorsk, Lysychansk, Mariupol, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk had no heating at the time of data collection. According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, as of 7 April, more than 764,000 users in over 1,165 settlements across Ukraine were without electricity, while some 304,000 users across the country remained without gas supply.

Laws-of-war violations. According to Amnesty International, the Russian Federation forces have allegedly extrajudicially executed civilians in apparent laws-of-war violations. A team of Amnesty International Crisis Response investigators interviewed more than 20 people from villages and towns on the outskirts of Kyiv, many of whom had witnessed or had direct knowledge of violence reportedly committed by the Russian Federation forces. Interviewees told investigators about cases of deliberate killings, unlawful violence, including rape, and widespread intimidation by the Russian Federation forces against unarmed civilians across Kyivska oblast. Earlier, between 27 February and 14 March, Human Rights Watch documented several cases of apparent laws-of-war violations against civilians in Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast, north), Kharkiv and areas on the outskirts of the capital, including Bucha, Vorzel and Zabuchchia.]

Eastern Ukraine continues to be the epicentre of the ongoing military offensive, with clashes in Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts intensifying and resulting in multiple civilian casualties as well as damages to critical civilian infrastructure. Several settlements in Luhanska oblast, including Hirske, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Novodruzhesk, Novozvanivka, Popasna, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk, Toshkivka and Zolote, continue to experience relentless shelling, driving significant humanitarian needs. Civilians continue to come under attack while waiting in queues to receive humanitarian aid. On 6 April, Luhanska oblast police informed that a humanitarian aid distribution centre came under fire, wounding at least five people standing in the queue. This and other similar incidents raise concerns about the possibility of distributing aid in the hardest-hit locations without putting the lives of both civilians and humanitarian workers at risk.

In Donetska oblast, heavy fighting reportedly continues in Avdiivka, Donetsk, Horlivka, Kramatorsk, Marinka, Novomyhailivka, Sloviansk and Vuhledar, as well as in Ochertynska and Toretska hromadas (communities). Another incident affecting civilians queueing to receive humanitarian aid occurred in Vuhledar on 6 April. At least four people were reportedly killed and four others injured while standing in line at the humanitarian aid distribution centre.

Kramatorsk. On the morning of 8 April, a railway station in Kramatorsk came under attack, reportedly resulting in at least 130 civilian casualties, according to oblast authorities and the National Police. The attack took place as hundreds of people waited to board evacuation trains en route to western Ukraine that were forced to stop in Kramatorsk while railway tracks reportedly damaged on the night of 7-8 April were repaired. In response, the UN Crisis Coordinator in Ukraine, Amin Awad, issued a statement calling for an immediate investigation into the attack and adequate security conditions allowing civilians to safely evacuate from the hardest-hit areas.

Mariupol. Humanitarian consequences of the ongoing fighting in Mariupol are particularly grave. According to Mariupol’s Mayor, Vadym Boichenko, at least 5,000 people have been killed, including around 210 children, during the past month. As a result of the bombing of one of the city’s hospitals in mid-March, local authorities estimate that at least 50 people have been burned alive. In addition, the Mayor says that 90 per cent of city’s infrastructure has been destroyed, with 40 per cent damaged beyond repair, including at least 2,340 multi-storey apartment buildings and 61,200 homes.

In Kharkivska oblast, relentless shelling, airstrikes and missile attacks continue to batter the city of Kharkiv and surrounding areas, like Balakliia, Izium and Lozova. On 7 April, 15 civilian casualties (one killed and 14 injured) were reported in Kharkiv alone. Amid ongoing clashes, oblast authorities continue to urge residents in Barvinkove and Lozova to evacuate.

Civilian evacuations. On 6 and 7 April, the Government of Ukraine reported that more than 9,560 people were reportedly evacuated through agreed-upon corridors. According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Ukraine, more than 4,675 people were reportedly evacuated through agreed-upon humanitarian corridors on 7 April, including 1,420 people from eastern Luhanska oblast (Kreminna, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk), 1,205 from Mariupol and 2,050 from south-eastern Zaporizka oblast (Berdiansk, Melitopol, Polohy and Vasylivka).

Furthermore, after being blocked at a civilian checkpoint in the town of Manhush (Donetska oblast), a convoy of seven buses accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which had intended to evacuate people from Mariupol, was forced to turn back. Still, the convoy managed to pick up residents of Mariupol, who earlier escaped to the town of Berdiansk (Zaporizka oblast), as well as residents of Berdiansk to transport them to Government-controlled Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast). On 6 April, the convoy safely arrived in Zaporizhzhia, transporting more than 500 civilians.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation reported that more than 677,750 people, including 131,706 children, have crossed to the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine since 24 February. This includes the 19,612 people, including 3,356 children, whom the Russian Federation reportedly evacuated on 7 April.