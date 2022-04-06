Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 6 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 4 April to 12:00 p.m. on 6 April. The next report will be issued on or around 8 April.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

1.4M people reached

(Source: OCHA)

$1.1B funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

58% funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says around 7.1 million people have been displaced internally, bringing the total number of people displaced internally and across borders to 11.4 million. According to IOM, cash-based support, including access to money, medicines and health services as well as transportation are the most pressing needs of affected people.

As of 6 April, UN agencies and humanitarian partners of the Cash Working Group, co-chaired by ACTED and OCHA, have reached 68,000 people across Ukraine with around US$15.4 million in multipurpose cash assistance.

On 5 April, a fourth UN-organized convoy facilitated by OCHA through the Humanitarian Notification System (HNS) delivered eight trucks of critical relief supplies for some 17,000 people in Sievierodonetsk (Luhanska oblast, east).

As of 6 April, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says that 50 per cent of the emergency medical supplies requested by the Government of Ukraine have been delivered, covering the needs of some 100,000 people.

Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east) is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. According to local authorities, the situation is much worse than in Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv (Kyivska oblast, north), where laws-of-war violations were allegedly committed against civilians. Mariupol’s Mayor Vadym Boichenko called on the international community to help push forward evacuation processes for 130,000 people still trapped in the city without access to food, water and medicine.

As active fighting and shelling intensify in eastern Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk urges residents across eastern Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts to evacuate while it is still possible, warning that a further escalation could potentially cut off evacuation corridors.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. On 4-5 April, the sounds of air raid sirens and explosions rang out over several oblasts as fighting continues. The situation in the most affected areas of northern, southern and eastern Ukraine is becoming increasingly dire as active hostilities intensify in existing hotspots and expand into new areas previously spared the worst of the ongoing military offensive. Needs and protection risks continue to grow. Meanwhile, access to affected communities to address growing needs and protection risks remains largely limited. Exacerbating the problem is the fact that people trapped in areas facing active hostilities cannot safely evacuate, leaving many people’s needs unmet while driving others to attempt dangerous self-evacuations to escape in search of safety and humanitarian assistance.

As of 5 April, the civilian toll stands at 3,776 – including 1,563 killed – according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, civilian casualties are highest in Government-controlled areas (GCA), with OHCHR reporting 1,241 casualties – including 420 killed and 821 injured – compared to 326 civilian casualties in non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of these oblasts (67 killed and 259 injured). In the rest of Ukraine, OHCHR reports 2,209 civilian casualties.

These figures are likely much higher as increased access into some of the hardest-hit areas reveals the magnitude of civilian casualties and active fighting continues. As of 5 April, following the withdrawal of the Russian Federation forces from hard-hit areas outside Kyiv, local authorities of the nearby Hostomel estimate that more than 400 civilians have been killed, while authorities in Bucha and Borodianka (Kyivska oblast) estimate that at least 320 and more than 200 civilians, respectively, have been killed in these towns. On 5 April, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced that around 5,000 war crimes are now under investigation in the country.

Population movements and needs. Between 24 March and 1 April, IOM carried out the second round of its rapid representative assessment on internal displacement, mobility flows and associated needs across Ukraine. As of 1 April, approximately 7.1 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine – around 16 per cent of the country’s population – an increase of over 660,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 18 March. This is a worrying trend as increased internal population movements place people on the move at risk and may potentially overwhelm already-limited response capacities in host communities. According to the IOM survey, more than 50 per cent of displaced households have children, 57 per cent include older persons and 30 per cent have people with chronic illnesses. Moreover, around 30 per cent of IDPs report that they are considering further movement from their current location, possibly creating additional challenges for humanitarian actors attempting to effectively identify and address the needs of people continuously on the move.

In total, 11.4 million people have been displaced within the country and across international borders, including nearly 4.3 million people, mainly women and children, who have fled across international borders – a 30 per cent increase compared to around 3.3 million as of 18 March. Based on the information provided by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) received from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, more than 537,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since 24 February. This is a significant figure that suggests that migration back to Ukraine is likely increasing, potentially creating new challenges for the humanitarian response as people will need support to reintegrate into their communities or find suitable host communities if returning to their homes is no longer a viable option.

For those trapped in their communities, 16 per cent say it is not safe for them to leave amid active hostilities, while 6 per cent report staying in order not to leave family members behind and 3 per cent report they would not know where to go. For those people still in their communities of origin, only 21 per cent believe it is completely safe while, on the other hand, 40 per cent say their communities are either somewhat safe (29 per cent) or completely unsafe (11 per cent). Both displaced and non-displaced people say their biggest needs are cash-based support, including access to money (i.e., receiving money, no money in ATMs), medicines and health services as well as transportation.

Gendered impacts, risks and vulnerabilities. The protection situation for most women and children, especially those on the move or trapped inside cities experiencing active hostilities, continues to worsen. Even before the recent escalation, three-quarters of women in Ukraine had experienced some form of gender-based violence (GBV) in their lifetime. While protection risks continue to rise amid a worsening security situation, including sexual violence, sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) and human trafficking, access to related protection services is deteriorating. According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General, reports have already surfaced of cases of sexual violence against women, children and older persons, which are now under investigation.

Those state-run services which are still operational have largely shifted their focus away from GBV to addressing the needs of IDPs, while those service providers still working on GBV face critical shortages in both human and financial resources. At the same time, demands for these services are rapidly increasing, with the breakdown of referral pathways, widening gaps in service provision and limited access to life-saving information, including on the availability of GBV services, continues to increase the vulnerability of women and children. In this context, it is the non-negotiable responsibility of all humanitarian actors to effectively mainstream protection against GBV and SEA across all response activities.

Impacts on health services. As health needs continue to rise, access to critical health services becomes increasingly restricted. Of the more than 90 attacks on health care since 24 February, 77 have directly affected health facilities, a number that is likely to increase as almost 1,000 health facilities are located in areas experiencing active fighting or with a significant presence of the Russian Federation forces. With hostilities-related trauma and injuries on the rise, many hospitals have been repurposed to care for the wounded, leading to disruptions to basic and routine health services, including sexual and reproductive health (SRH). Close to half of all pharmacies across the country are thought to be closed, limiting access to essential medicines. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) says many health workers are either displaced or unable to work, creating serious gaps in health coverage.

Impacts on education. Amid ongoing hostilities, access to education remains severally restricted, especially in eastern Ukraine, where increasingly intense clashes will have both immediate and longer-term impacts on access and educational outcomes for months or even years to come. The ongoing military offensive will greatly complicate an already challenging education context in Ukraine. Even before the recent escalation, around 30 per cent of education facilities in eastern Ukraine reported not having enough teachers, a problem that will only be exacerbated as thousands, including teachers and other educational personnel, continue to flee their homes.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science, of the nearly 930 educational institutions damaged or destroyed across Ukraine, more than 380 of them – around 41 per cent of all educational institutions damaged or destroyed – are located in the eastern Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts. Save the Children says that more than 20 schools a day on average have been attacked across the country since 24 February. Attacks on education facilities endanger the lives of children and the futures of the country’s approximately 7.5 million children – 5.5 million of whom are still in Ukraine – especially in the eastern part of the country.

Eastern Ukraine continues to be the epicentre of the ongoing military offensive, with clashes in Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts intensifying in recent days. On 4-5 April, several settlements in Luhanska oblast experienced significant shelling, especially Popasna, Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk. Amid escalating hostilities, reports of damaged homes and critical infrastructure are on the rise in the oblast. In Novodruzhesk, Maloriazantseve (Luhanska oblast) and Sievierodonetsk, nearly 132,000 users across more than 35 settlements have been cut off from gas supplies after a pipeline was reportedly damaged. As of 5 April, almost 96,000 users in 30 settlements across the oblast are without electricity, while water supplies have been completely cut off in Popasna, Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk, and partially in Hirska hromada (community) and Lysychansk (Luhanska oblast).

In Kharkivska oblast, relentless shelling, airstrikes and missile attacks continue to batter the city of Kharkiv and surrounding areas, like Barvinkove, Chuhuiv and Derhachi. According to oblast authorities, more than 50 incidents of shelling were recorded in Kharkiv and nearby settlements on 4 April, compared to less than 20 the day before, a clear sign of the intensification of fighting in and around Kharkiv – the country’s second-largest city. On 5 April, shelling in Kharkiv reportedly left at least four dead and three others injured. The same day, at least two civilians were killed and five more injured in the Chuhuivskyi district. Amid escalating clashes, oblast authorities have urged residents in Barvinkove and Lozova to evacuate.

In neighbouring Donetska oblast, intense shelling continues in Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Mariupol, Vuhledar and Svitlodarsk. The situation in Mariupol is particularly concerning. The already dire situation in the encircled city is greatly exacerbated by the repeated delay of humanitarian corridors that prevents the evacuation of vulnerable people and the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance. For more than five weeks, at least 130,000 people stuck in the city have faced critical shortages of food, water and medicines and remain cut off from electricity and communications. On 4 April, local authorities warned that the situation in Mariupol is much worse than in Bucha and other towns on the outskirts of Kyiv, where laws-of-war violations have been allegedly committed against civilian populations. That same day, the Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, appealed for the international community to come together to push forward evacuation processes for those who remain in the conflict-ravaged city.

Civilian evacuations. On 4 and 5 April, the Government of Ukraine reported that more than 7,220 people were reportedly evacuated through agreed-upon corridors, including nearly 3,050 from the ravaged city of Mariupol. After being blocked at a civilian checkpoint in the town of Manhush (Donetska oblast), a convoy of seven buses attempting to reach Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), was forced to turn back. Still, the convoy managed to pick up residents from Mariupol who had already reached the town of Berdiansk (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) earlier. At the time of writing, the convoy, followed by some 40 private vehicles, including residents of both Berdiansk and Mariupol, is en route to Government-controlled Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast). Meanwhile, the Russian Federation reports that 640,009 persons, including 125,538 children, have crossed to the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine since 24 February 2022. This number includes 19,249 persons, including 2,864 children, whom the Russian Federation reportedly evacuated on 5 April.

Industrial disasters and environmental health risks. On 4 April, a chemical plant was reportedly damaged in Donetska oblast, according to the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command. No environmental hazard risk was reported, though several industrial facilities and goods were allegedly damaged. The following day, on 5 April, in Rubizhne, Luhanska oblast authorities reported that a nitric acid container was damaged amid intense clashes in the town, prompting local authorities to advise residents to stay indoors and wear protective masks, as the corrosive acid expelled could cause chemical burns or lead to serious injury. While these incidents did not result in immediate negative impacts on people’s health and the environment, they served as the latest in a series of reminders of the potentially devastating environmental and health consequences of the ongoing military offensive.