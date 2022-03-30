Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 30 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 28 March to 12:00 p.m. on 30 March. The next report will be issued on or around 1 April.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

50% funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

In Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east), local authorities say more than 90 per cent of all hospitals and schools in the city have been damaged, while 40 per cent of them have been completely destroyed.

On 29 March, an airstrike demolished half of the Mykolaivska oblast administration building (Mykolaiv, Mykolaivska oblast, south), reportedly leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 35 others injured, figures likely to rise as search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and its implementing partners have reached one million people with cash and food assistance in Ukraine and plan to reach around 2.5 million people in April 2022, aiming to further scale up its response to reach 6 million by the end of June.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) delivered 13 metric tons of reproductive health supplies, medicines and equipment to health facilities in Dnipro (Dnipropetrovska oblast, centre), Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast, east), Kyiv (Kyivska oblast, north) and Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) to help health service providers meet the differentiated needs of women.

Health partners have already delivered more than 180 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine, with another 470 tons on the way. The Health Cluster continues to scale up operations, coordinating with more than 80 international and national partners already on the ground or planning activities to address the health needs of around 6 million people.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. As of 29 March, the civilian toll of the ongoing military offensive stands at 3,090 – including 1,189 killed – according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts in the east, civilian casualties are highest in Government-controlled areas (GCA), with OHCHR reporting 1,055 casualties – including 328 killed and 727 injured – compared to 308 civilian casualties in the nonGovernment-controlled areas (NGCA) of these oblasts (65 killed and 243 injured). In the rest of Ukraine, OHCHR reports 1,727 civilian casualties.

As of 30 March, around 10.5 million people – more than a quarter of the Ukrainian population – have been forcibly displaced by the ongoing military offensive, including nearly 6.5 million internally displaced and more than 4 million displaced across international borders – including 204,000 third-country nationals. Over 2.3 million people are seeking refuge in Poland alone. In a context of increasing displacement, people on the move (a majority being women and children) face growing risks of sexual exploitation and abuse, gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking. Between 24 February and 16 March, International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that out of more than 2,435 calls received through the Migrant Advice and Anti-Trafficking hotline, nearly 60 per cent of callers (61 per cent of whom were women) sought information on safe travel routes and anti-human trafficking measures.

As of 30 March, World Health Organization (WHO) registered 82 confirmed attacks2 on health care that have led to 72 deaths and 43 injuries. According to WHO, so far in 2022 more than 62 per cent of all attacks on health care worldwide have occurred in Ukraine, including more than 86 per cent of all health attack-related deaths across the globe. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science says that 698 educational institutions have been damaged and another 75 completely destroyed to date. According to the Energy Ministry of Ukraine, as of 29 March, more than 831,000 users in over 1,490 settlements across Ukraine remain without electricity, while supply has been restored to more than 150,400 in Kyiv (82,000) and Donetska, Kharkivska, Khersonska (south), Kyivska, Mykolaivska, Sumska (north-east), Zaporizka and Zhytomyrska (north) oblasts.

As ongoing fighting approaches its fifth week, the most intense hostilities continue to be reported in GCA of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, while airstrikes increasingly target strategic fuel stocks and industrial facilities, including for the first time in Khmelnytska oblast (west) on 29 March, when an airstrike destroyed the fuel depot at the town’s airport.

Eastern Ukraine remains the biggest concern as growing levels of needs become increasingly more difficult to address amid persistent access, logistics and security constraints. In Donetska oblast (NGCA), two civilians were reportedly killed in Donetsk and Staromykhailivka, while 33 others, including two children, were injured in Donetsk, Manhus and Nikolske, as well as in the city of Mariupol on 28 March. According to local sources, nearly 30 homes and multi-storey buildings were damaged, mainly in Donetsk and Horlivka. The next day, on 29 March, one civilian was reportedly killed in Horlivka and 16 civilians, including one child, were injured in Donetsk, Horlivka, Pavlivka and Staryi Krym (NGCA), as well as in the city of Mariupol. In addition, in Donetska oblast (GCA), two civilian casualties were reported in Kurdiumivka and Novoselivka.

Considering that Mariupol remains encircled, and civilians have been evacuating towards both GCA and NGCA, some earlier reports on the number of civilian casualties have been confirmed, while the opportunities to confirm casualties reported most recently are limited.

In neighbouring Luhanska oblast (GCA), two civilians were reportedly killed and 14 injured, including a family of four with two children, amid relentless shelling in Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Sievierodonetsk and Shchedryshcheve on 28-29 March.

On 29 March, shelling reportedly left the town of Sievierodonetsk – home to more than 106,500 people – without electricity as the 110kV transmission feeding the city was damaged, which, in turn, shut down pumping stations and the centralized water supply. According to oblast authorities, the damage interrupted power supplies for more than 30,430 users in Sievierodonetsk, adding that nearly 121,020 users have no electricity across the oblast. A high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in nearby Lysychansk, interrupting the gas supply for around 35,000 users in Bilohorivka, Lysychansk,

Novodruzhesk, Pryvillia, Shypylivka and Zolotarivka. On 29-30 March, amid intense hostilities and constant explosions, the oblast administration reported that forest fires are scorching large swaths of land in Aidar, Mykolaivka, Kreminna,

Lysychansk, Tsarivka and Zolote-1.

Mariupol. The humanitarian situation in Mariupol remains dire. Needs continue to accumulate and safe corridors for aid to be delivered and people to be safely evacuated from the encircled city are needed. The approximately 160,000 people that remain in the conflict-ravaged city have been left without water, food, electricity, gas, heat and communications. On 28 March, the Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko says that all remaining inhabitants of Mariupol must be immediately evacuated to prevent further human suffering and the preventable loss of life as the city’s humanitarian crisis deepens. On 29 March, the Ukrainian Ombudsperson reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facility in Mariupol was hit by airstrikes and artillery fire despite being marked with a red cross on a white background easily visible on the roof of the building. At the time of writing, however, this has yet to be confirmed by ICRC.

The level of destruction to civilian infrastructure in Mariupol is rising, leaving a long and extremely costly road to reconstruction that will likely prevent displaced people from returning to their communities. According to local authorities, around 2,340 homes have been damaged, of which 1,040 have been completely destroyed, leaving scores of people in desperate need of immediate relocation and durable shelter solutions in safe places. Along with the housing sector, education and health have borne the brunt of relentless fighting in Mariupol. More than 90 per cent of all hospitals and schools in the city have been damaged, while 40 per cent of them have been completely destroyed, severely restricting access to education and health care. In the latter case, limited access will prevent people with trauma-related injuries from getting the life-saving assistance they desperately need and put people with chronic illnesses at greater risk of experiencing a significant deterioration in their condition.

Southern Ukraine. Early on 29 March, authorities in Mykolaivska oblast reported that an airstrike hit the oblast administration building in Mykolaiv – a strategic port city under heavy attack for weeks – destroying half of the nine-storey building, according to local authorities. At least 15 people were reportedly killed and more than 35 others injured, figures likely to rise in the coming hours as search-and-rescue crews pull people from the rubble.

In Zhytomyrska oblast, authorities say the oblast has quickly become a transitional hub for displaced people fleeing surrounding areas devastated by ongoing fighting, like Mariupol, currently hosting almost 35,000 displaced people. The oblast continues to receive and deliver humanitarian aid to the hardest-hit communities within the oblast and others in northern Ukraine, like Kyivska and Zhytomyrska. Still, the growing number of displaced people moving through the oblast continues to put increasing pressure on already-stretched response capacities.

Civilian evacuations. On 28 March, despite no official evacuation corridors being agreed to by both sides, the Ministry for Reintegration of Ukraine reports that around 900 people were evacuated from some of the hardest-hit areas, including approximately 880 people from Mariupol, who fled the encircled city for neighbouring Berdiansk (Zaporizka oblast). The following day, on 29 March, around 1,665 people were evacuated through three agreed-upon humanitarian corridors, including 936 people from Mariupol and 729 residents of Zaporizka oblast, who reached the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to the Ministry for Reintegration of Ukraine. In addition to recognized evacuation corridors, Luhanska oblast authorities report that around 500 people evacuated from various locations, including from Kreminna, Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk. Meanwhile, on 29 March, the Russian Federation reported that around 20,495 people, including nearly 3,385 children, were evacuated from affected areas to the Russian Federation. In total, the Russian Federation reports that 509,425 people, including more than 104,805 children, have crossed into the Russian Federation from Ukraine.