Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 28 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 25 March to 12:00 p.m. on 28 March. The next report will be issued on or around 30 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

890K people reached (Source: OCHA)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

42% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• According to Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, since 24 February, Ukraine has suffered nearly US$565 billion in damages and losses, a figure that continues to rise amid ongoing fighting.

• The World Food Programme (WFP) says food is one of the top three concerns of affected people, estimating that around 45 per cent of people are worried about getting enough food. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) rapid needs assessment across 19 oblasts indicates that food shortages are projected immediately or in the next three months in more than 40 per cent of cases.

• Approximately 90 per cent of Mariupol’s residential buildings (Donetska oblast, east) – around 2,600 homes – have been affected by active fighting, with some 60 per cent suffering various degrees of damage due to direct shelling, while about 40 per cent have been completely destroyed. Local authorities say the rising civilian death toll is fast-approaching 5,000 people.

• Despite considerable operational constraints, the second UN-organized convoy since 24 February reached Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast, east) on 28 March, carrying relief items from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), WFP and the World Health Organization (WHO).

• As of 24 March, WFP has provided cash and food assistance to 770,000 people across Ukraine and plans to reach up to 2.5 million people with humanitarian assistance by the end of April.

• UNICEF has dispatched more than 90 trucks carrying nearly 1,050 tons of emergency supplies to support children and families. So far, 63 trucks have arrived in Lviv (Lvivska oblast, west) with critical relief supplies that will address the needs of more than 8 million people, including 2 million children.