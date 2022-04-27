Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 26 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 21 April to 12:00 p.m. on 26 April. The next report will be issued on or around 5 May.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The ongoing war continues to exacerbate a massive humanitarian crisis and prompt further displacement. Eastern and southern parts of the country have been facing the most severe consequences of the fighting in recent weeks, while airstrikes reported in multiple areas in Ukraine in the past few days have caused additional damages and civilian losses.

• As the war rages on and the UN continues its efforts to bring about peace, the UN Secretary-General is scheduled to arrive to Ukraine this week to meet with the President and Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

• The UN and humanitarian partners issued the revised Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan on 25 April.

Nearly US$4.1 billion will be urgently required to meet the needs of 17 million people inside and outside Ukraine, including $2.25 billion to meet escalating humanitarian needs of 8.7 million within Ukraine until August 2022.

• The most recent needs assessment conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that residents of Ukraine with chronic diseases face severe challenges with accessing health care. One in three households with at least one person with a chronic condition is unable to secure medication and care.

• The World Food Programme (WFP), through a network of local partners, has delivered food, integrated nutrition packages for children aged 6 to 23 months, vouchers and cash assistance for 2.4 million people in Ukraine since 24 February.

• Since the war started, nearly 835,000 people in Ukraine were able to access health care as a result of supplies distributed, either directly by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) or in partnership with implementing organizations.

• UNICEF has ensured access to safe water for over 400,000 people in affected areas since 24 February, including through water trucking, bottled water distribution and supporting water availability in collective centres. Furthermore, nearly 90,000 people have been reached with water, sanitation and hygiene supplies.

• As of 26 April, Cash Working Group (CWG) partners have distributed multipurpose cash assistance to over 314,000 people, with the total amount transferred estimated at $44.6 million.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. Active fighting continued to be reported in eastern and southern Ukraine, primarily affecting eastern Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts. Calls for a humanitarian pause during Orthodox Easter went unheeded, and there were reports of multiple attacks across the country striking civilian infrastructure as well as residential areas. On 23 April, missile strikes in Odesa (Odeska oblast, south) reportedly hit an apartment building, allegedly killing eight people, including a three-month-old girl, and injuring 18 others. On 24 April, missiles reportedly struck a thermal power plant and oil refinery in Kremenchuk in Poltavska oblast (centre), killing one person and injuring seven. On 25 April, there were reported missile attacks on five railway stations across Ukraine, with unconfirmed civilian casualties, in Lvivska oblast (west), Rivnenska oblast (north-west) and Vinnytska oblast (centre-west). Moreover, according to Energoatom, the Ukrainian operator of nuclear power facilities, two rockets were reportedly noticed flying in close vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) on 26 April. According to Energoatom’s CEO, such lowaltitude missile strikes in the vicinity of the largest NPP in Europe pose colossal safety risks for the region. The information about damages and civilian casualties has not been verified by the UN.

The military offensive that began nearly two months ago has plunged Ukraine into a human rights and humanitarian crisis that has devastated the lives of civilians throughout the country and beyond, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on 22 April, as she called for all parties to respect international human rights law and international humanitarian law, in particular the rules governing the conduct of hostilities. Ms. Bachelet said that the indiscriminate shelling and bombing of populated areas, the killing of civilians and destruction of hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure “may amount to war crimes.” As the war rages on and the UN continues its efforts to bring about peace, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to arrive to Ukraine this week. He will have a working meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will be received by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 28 April. The UN Chief will also meet with UN staff on the ground to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Revised Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan. As hostilities continue to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and drive displacement across borders, the UN and humanitarian partners issued the revised Flash Appeal and Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP) on 25 April. The initial Flash Appeal launched on 1 March to cover a period of three months has been revised to cover an additional three months until 31 August 2022. The updated RRP – initially prepared to cover a six-month period – now covers the period until the end of 2022. Together, the two plans require nearly $4.1 billion to ensure the UN and its humanitarian partners can continue delivering humanitarian aid to people across Ukraine and people seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. This represents an increase of over 140 per cent if compared to what was requested when the Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the RRP were launched on 1 March, a few days after the war began.

According to the revised estimations, over 24 million people – more than half of Ukraine’s population – will need humanitarian assistance in the months ahead, about 8 million more than what was estimated less than two months ago. It includes 15.7 million inside Ukraine, whose access to vital necessities has been curtailed due to massive destruction of civilian infrastructure, the consequent displacement, and dramatic loss of jobs and livelihoods. Within Ukraine, the Humanitarian Flash Appeal requires $2.25 billion to meet escalating humanitarian needs of the 8.7 million most vulnerable until August. Figures by Cluster reveal that the most urgent needs are in the areas of protection (15.7 million people; 3.9 million targeted), mine action (14.5 million; 3.9 million targeted), WASH (13 million; 8.7 million targeted), health (12.1 million; 6 million targeted), and food security and livelihoods (FSL) (10.2 million; 7 million targeted, 2 million of whom will receive multipurpose cash assistance).

Outside the country, the UN and partners are requesting $1.85 billion to help 8.3 million vulnerable Ukrainians who fled the country in search of safety. As of 25 April, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) estimates that 5.26 million people – 90 per cent of them women and children – have already crossed international borders fleeing the war in Ukraine. The unequivocal international support will be essential to enable humanitarians in Ukraine and beyond to reach those whose lives have been upended by the war. Combined, the appeals have received $1.35 billion in donor support to date.

Civilian casualties. As of 25 April, the number of civilian casualties since 24 February 2022 stands at 5,840, including 2,729 killed and 3,111 injured, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Over 47 per cent (2,759) of all casualties so far verified have been recorded in Government- and non-Government-controlled areas (GCA and NGCA) of Donetska and Luhanska oblasts. UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet also confirmed on 22 April that the number of civilian casualties is only expected to rise “as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light.” She went on to cite other violations against civilians, including summary executions, detentions and denial of access to medical assistance, as well as allegations of sexual violence.

Impacts on health care. Ukrainians with chronic diseases face massive challenges in accessing health care, WHO reported on 22 April, based on the preliminary results of an ongoing nationwide needs assessment, which also found that one in three households with at least one person with a chronic condition is unable to secure medication and care. WHO has concluded in part that, at the two-month mark of the war, the new survey illustrates the devastating impact of the humanitarian emergency on the health and well-being of millions of civilians as well as the severe challenges faced by the Ukrainian health system. The needs assessment, conducted in partnership with the company Premise, has also revealed that, of the 1,000 households who have responded so far, two out of five households (39 per cent) have at least one member with a chronic illness such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer. Less than a third (30 per cent) of respondents have sought out health-care services recently and, of those, two out of five (39 per cent) cited the security situation as the main reason, while 27 per cent reported that no health-care services were available at all in their area. Most households (70 per cent) surveyed were sheltering in their own homes, while one in 10 (11 per cent) were staying with friends and family members in relatively safer areas, 8 per cent were on the move within Ukraine and 3 per cent were in a shelter or camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

WHO also reported that attacks on health care have continued – including against health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses – with 164 attacks resulting in 73 people having been killed and 52 injured between 23 February and 26 April. These attacks deprive people of urgently needed care, endanger health-care providers and undermine health systems.

Gender-related impacts. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), in its information note on the gender-related impacts, notes that in recent years, Ukraine has made modest gains in reducing gender inequalities, ranking 74th out of 156 countries according to the Global Gender Gap Index. However, these achievements were already under threat after eight years of conflict in the east and the COVID-19 pandemic. The current crisis, FAO concludes, will add to this complex situation and compromise any gains that have been made to achieve gender equality and empower women. The report details the impacts on women and girls of the conflict – in the areas of food insecurity, work burden and access to services, gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual violence, and as IDPs and refugees – describing how they are typically disproportionately vulnerable. FAO concludes in part that it is crucial that policymakers, planners and the humanitarian and development communities address the specific needs of affected men, women, girls and boys from different socioeconomic, ethnic and age groups and consider their key roles as food producers, farm managers, processors, traders, wage workers, innovators and entrepreneurs. It is also essential to recognize the skills and high potential of women and youth as agents of reconstruction and resilience-builders and to engage them in decision-making.

Impacts on food security and nutrition. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) has reported that one of the impacts of the conflict could be a decrease in crop production by as much as 50 per cent. FEWS NET said that, despite the start of spring planting, agricultural livelihoods in affected areas are being disrupted by the direct impacts of active hostilities, including population displacement, the inability to access fields, damage to farming equipment, and supply chain disruptions that are preventing some farmers from accessing needed inputs like seeds and fuel. FEWS NET reported that according to Government estimates published on 25 March, 22 per cent less agricultural land is expected to be planted in Ukraine compared to last year, and that overall agricultural production (both winter and spring crops) could decline by as much as 25-50 per cent or more, driven by the reduced spring planting, crop losses due to damage and reduced yields due to shortages of fertilizer and fuel.

Impacts on land access and ownership/rights. An information note by FAO on land tenure and rebuilding published on 22 April describes the impacts of the ongoing war on people’s access to the land and their relationships with it. FAO suggests that the current war can lead to the disintegration of property rights and highlights that the importance of property, land, homeland and territory to the cause and the conduct of war presents dilemmas for the peace process. FAO concludes in part that, to address the issue of land tenure adequately, it is important to consider questions relevant to the emergency, infrastructure and policy development and their implementation phases. FAO cautions that attempting to address only preconflict territory, land, and property issues in a peace process can miss the volatile tenure issues on the ground that develop during the conflict. FAO further explains that, while land-tenure issues are of lower priority in the emergency phase of a crisis, tenure and land information have an essential role and should be at the centre in the recovery, reconstruction and prevention of such human-induced hazards in Ukraine.

Displacement. According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, no evacuation corridors were open during the Orthodox Easter weekend despite appeals for a humanitarian pause in the hostilities. Nevertheless, over 440 civilians were reportedly evacuated from areas of ongoing hostilities over a five-day period from 20 to 25 April.

Separately, the Russian Federation reported that, since 24 February, more than 975,000 people, including more than 178,000 children, have crossed into its territory. The UN does not have the means to verify the number of people who crossed international borders reported by the UN Member States. At the same time, as of 25 April, UNHCR estimates that over 614,000 people have sought refuge in the Russian Federation.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has meanwhile reported on the results of a rapid representative assessment of the Ukrainian population conducted from 11 to 17 April to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility flows and to assess local needs. The survey of 2,000 adults builds on earlier assessments of 16 March and 1 April and features a wide range of specific categories, including total numbers of displaced people, the estimated current location of those still in Ukraine and variations over time, any barriers to movement for those remaining home, further movement intentions, perceptions of safety and the demographics of Ukraine’s IDPs. IOM reported that the results show that some 17.5 per cent of Ukrainians (7.7 million individuals) are currently displaced, representing an increase of nearly 670,000 IDPs (10 per cent) since 1 April and of 1,220,000 (19 per cent) compared to 16 March figures. Western Ukraine continues to host the highest number of IDPs, some 2,850,000.

Meanwhile, according to the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, as of 25 April, the Common Register of IDPs had the records of some 3.4 million IDPs, including over 2 million displaced after 24 February. Some 1.9 million of 2 million newly displaced people have been displaced for the first time. Dnipropetrovska (centre), Donetska, Luhanska, Kharkivska and Kyivska (north) oblasts have received the largest number of registered IDPs, while the recent relocation has mostly been reported to Dnipropetrovska, Kyivska, Lvivska (west), Poltavska and Vinnytska oblasts.