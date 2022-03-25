Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 25 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12 p.m. (EET) 23 March to 12:00 p.m. (EET) 25 March. The next report will be published on or around 28 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

41% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Despite many operational challenges, UN agencies and humanitarian partners have reached around 890,000 people across Ukraine with multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance since 24 February. Assistance has mostly been provided in the east, with over 431,000 people reached in Kharkivska oblast.

• In Kyiv (Kyivska oblast, north) and Kharkiv (Kharviska oblast, east), the World Food Programme (WFP) and its partners have delivered nearly 1,270 tons of food to more than 521,000 affected people.

• The World Health Organization (WHO) is sending around 36 tons of medical supplies to Lviv (Lvivska oblast, west), with an additional 108 tons in the pipeline, while the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) delivered 13 tons of urgently needed reproductive health supplies, medicines and equipment to service providers in four oblasts.

• UN agencies and humanitarian partners are scaling up cash support. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has launched a large-scale cash programme for internally displaced persons (IDPs) that aims to reach around 360,000 people, while the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has rolled out cash-based assistance in several oblasts, planning to reach some 40,000 people in Zakarpatska oblast (west) alone.

• The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster estimates that around 1.4 million people lack access to water in Ukraine, while access remains limited for another 4.6 million people. In Donetska oblast (east), the water situation remains critical, as the current supply from water reservoirs received by schedule is only projected to last till the beginning of April in the cities of Donetsk and Makiivka, and less than three weeks in neighbouring Horlivka.

• According to WHO, as of 25 March, the number of verified incidents of attacks on health-care facilities in Ukraine has risen to 72 – nearly 89 per cent of incidents recorded by WHO between 24 February and 25 March globally – resulting in 71 deaths and 37 injuries. WHO says almost 1,000 health facilities are close to areas experiencing active fighting or with a significant presence of the Russian Federation forces.