Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 23 March 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 p.m. (EET) 21 March to 12:00 p.m. (EET) 23 March. The next report will be published on or around 25 March.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

41% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• As of 22 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports 2,571 civilian casualties, including 977 killed, figures that are likely much higher and will continue to rise.

• Between 24 February and 22 March, more than 650 residential buildings have been destroyed across Ukraine, while around 3,780 have suffered varying degrees of damages, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).The extent of damages is likely more considerable, as insecurity prevents the assessment of damages.

• As of 23 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) verified 64 attacks on health care in Ukraine, leading to 15 deaths and 37 injuries. In addition, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, 548 educational facilities have been damaged amid ongoing hostilities, 72 of which have been destroyed.

• On 22 March, the Government of Ukraine issued a resolution amending the rules for delivering humanitarian aid from abroad, which cancels the majority of requirements for bringing in relief items. Furthermore, 14 European countries have agreed to a permission-free transit of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. These developments are expected to further facilitate the timely delivery of life-saving assistance to Ukraine.

• According to the President of Ukraine, over the last two weeks, Ukraine has received over 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid from various actors and countries. Meanwhile, the Russian Federation reported that as of 23 March, 4,554 tons of aid was delivered to the non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of Luhanska and Donetska oblasts, and to five other oblasts of Ukraine, including 209 tons delivered on 22 March.

• On 22 March, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported that it had received over 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid, including non-food items, medicines, among other relief items, within the last week from partners of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. As of 21 March, reports indicate that the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), delivered 130 tons of essential supplies, including life-saving food, blankets and other items, to Ukraine.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. The humanitarian impact of the ongoing military clashes across Ukraine continues to exacerbate. As of 22 March, OHCHR reports 2,571 civilian casualties, including 977 killed, figures that are likely much higher and will continue to rise. Less than a month since the military offensive began on 24 February, the confirmed civilian death toll had already surpassed the number of people killed during the second-deadliest year of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine – 2015 – when more than 955 civilians were killed. In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts (east), the civilian toll continues to mount, with the Government-controlled areas (GCA) bearing the brunt of the recent escalation. In the two eastern oblasts, OHCHR reports 1,102 casualties (224 killed and 621 injured in GCA, and 55 killed and 202 injured in NGCA), while civilian casualties in other parts of Ukraine have reached 1,469.

Between 24 February and 22 March, more than 650 residential buildings have been completely destroyed across Ukraine, while around 3,780 have suffered varying degrees of damages, according to SESU. SESU says that the actual extent of the destruction is likely considerably higher, as the latest figure only takes into consideration areas where emergency crews have been able to rapidly assess damages. A bridge over the Desna river leading to the northern city of Chernihiv has been reportedly destroyed. According to the Chernihivska Oblast Civil-Military Administration, the destruction of the bridge should not prevent the delivery of critical relief items to the affected city.

As of 23 March, the WHO verified 64 attacks on health care2 in Ukraine, leading to 15 deaths and 37 injuries – close to 88 per cent of incidents recorded by WHO since 24 February globally. WHO strongly condemns these attacks as they violate international law and endanger lives. According to the Ministry of Education and Science, 548 educational facilities have been damaged amid ongoing hostilities, 72 of which have been completely destroyed. According to the Ukrainian Education Minister, around 3 million students from primary, middle and high school education were able to resume their studies online in 11 oblasts of Ukraine. Many colleges and universities across Ukraine continue providing online education. Meanwhile, around 2,900 educational facilities in areas of active hostilities remain on an extended school break.

According to the Energy Ministry of Ukraine, as of 22 March, more than 865,000 users in nearly 1,320 settlements across Ukraine remain without electricity. The power supply is slowly being restored in Donetska, Kharkivska (north-east), Khersonska (south), Kyivska (north), Mykolaivska (south), Sumska (north-east) and Zaporizka (south-east) oblasts. However, repair works continue to be constrained by the current security conditions, while in some areas, restoration of power and other services remains virtually impossible due to ongoing hostilities. Moreover, as of 22 March, the number of users cut off from gas supplies rose to 291,000 compared with 281,000 a day before.

Gender in humanitarian coordination. A rapid assessment of the impact of the ongoing situation on women’s groups and civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ukraine carried out by UN Women found that women face immediate safety risks, including gender-based violence, lack of access to basic necessities and services, including limited access to legal aid, gaps in childcare and other critical services, and have suffered considerable loss of livelihoods, while remaining largely excluded from humanitarian response planning as well as peace and security efforts.

Despite facing significant operational challenges, including lack of funding, supply chain disruptions and mobility restrictions, more than half of survey respondents reported that their CSOs were fully operational. In fact, 66 per cent report providing new services and interventions in areas where they had not previously worked, as local and national organizations adjust their programming to meet the differentiated needs of women and girls in a rapidly changing context. In this context, UN Women says that humanitarian funding channeled to women’s groups must be prioritized and their participation in coordination mechanisms and decision-making processes must be guaranteed to address the specific needs and risks that women and girls face. UN Women has been added to the membership of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and has deployed capacity to establish the Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group (GiHA) to strengthen gender considerations in the humanitarian response. UN Women and Care have launched a comprehensive Gender Analysis for Ukraine and a first publication which will include recommendations for the HCT and humanitarian actors will be released this week.

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine. While active hostilities prevent the rollout of comprehensive assessments, preliminary estimates of damages in the hardest-hit areas of eastern Ukraine are concerning. In Mariupol (Donetska oblast), local authorities estimate that around 80 per cent of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed. The city’s health-care system is on the verge of collapse, as active hostilities affect both health workers and infrastructure, bringing the delivery of critical health services, including sexual and reproductive health (SRH), to a virtual halt. At city hospital No. 4, for instance, only 10 per cent of the nearly 100 staff capacity is reportedly still available. Access to safe water in NGCA of Donetska oblast remains critical. NGCA entities are reportedly providing water by schedule Donetsk city at three hours per day in most parts and two hours per day in other areas of the city.

Humanitarian situation in northern Ukraine and the capital area. In northern Ukraine, although damages are not as critical as they are in the east, the level of destruction is still high. In the city of Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast), ongoing hostilities have forcibly displaced nearly half the population, with the most vulnerable, including people with disabilities and older persons, among those left behind. According to the city’s mayor, between 60 and 70 per cent of homes have been destroyed in the frontline suburbs of Bobrovytsia and Kyinka, with authorities urgently requesting backup generators and containers to distribute water as electricity and water facilities have suffered heavy damage. According to the oblast authorities, Chernihiv remains without electricity, affecting the operations of dependent water and heating systems. Due to the ongoing active hostilities in Sumska oblast, 73 settlements with nearly 19,000 residents have been left without electricity, while access to the water supply and heating remains limited in Okhtyrka.

In Kyiv (Kyivska oblast), as of 22 March, municipal authorities estimate that more than 70 residential buildings have suffered varying degrees of damage since 24 February. Meanwhile, oblast authorities say that ongoing clashes on the outskirts of the capital push several communities to the brink of a humanitarian crisis, including Berezivka, Mykolaivka, Severynivka and Tarasove in the Buchanskyi district. The situation continues to worsen in the Ivankivska, Dymerska and Poliska hromadas in the Vyshhorodskyy district, while the Brovarskyy district has suffered large-scale damage to civilian infrastructure.

Humanitarian situation in southern Ukraine: The southern city of Kherson (Khersonska oblast) remains under the alleged control of the Russian Federation forces. The oblast administration reports urgent needs in food, including baby food, hygiene items for infants and seriously ill people, as well as medicines. In addition, nearly 46,000 people have been cut off from water and electricity supplies, and close to 4,000 people do not have access to natural gas used for cooking and heating.

Evacuation of civilians. According to the Ukrainian Ministry for Reintegration, on 21-22 March, 15,083 persons were reportedly evacuated from the hardest-hit locations, including 8,933 from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia and 4,750 from the capital area. So far, the Ukrainian governmental authorities have reportedly facilitated the evacuation of over 190,000 persons, while millions more have fled the hardest-hit locations towards western parts of the country and abroad on their own. According to the Ministry for Reintegration, nine corridors have been agreed upon for 23 March. As reported by the Russian Federation, on 22 March, 17,929 persons were evacuated from the affected areas towards the Russian Federation. In total, the Russian Federation reports that it facilitated the evacuation of 384,111 persons from NGCA and other areas of Ukraine towards the Russian Federation to date.