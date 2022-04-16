Ukraine
Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 15 April 2022)
This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 09:00 a.m. on 13 April to 12:00 p.m. on 15 April. The next report will be issued on or around 18 April.
HIGHLIGHTS
During the reporting period, eastern and southern Ukraine continued to face the fiercest fighting. Attacks were also reported in Kyivska (north) and Zaporizka (south-east) oblasts.
According to the findings of Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG), the Ukraine crisis risks tipping up to 1.7 billion people — over one-fifth of the global population — into poverty, destitution and hunger.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that 1.4 million people are currently without running water across eastern Ukraine and that hostilities-related damage to infrastructure and power cuts put an additional 4.6 million people across Ukraine at risk of losing access to piped water.
As of 13 April, the UN and its humanitarian partners have reached 2.5 million people with multisectoral assistance across Ukraine, including 400,000 people reached during the past week alone. Some 2.5 million people were reached with food and livelihoods assistance, over 1 million with health assistance and over 240,000 with water, sanitation and hygiene assistance.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
