Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 11 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 8 April to 12:00 p.m. on 11 April. The next report will be issued on or around 13 April.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)1

6M people targeted (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

2.1M people reached (Source: OCHA)

$1.1B funding required (US$) (Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

60% funded (Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Eastern and southern oblasts of Ukraine have been the epicentre of hostilities in recent days, driving significant humanitarian needs. In the meantime, attacks, including missile strikes, continue to occur in other parts of the country and, most recently, in central Ukraine.

• Nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been displaced in the last six weeks as people continue to flee their homes, especially in areas impacted by escalating hostilities in eastern and southern areas of the country.

• The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has financed the procurement of liquefied chlorine for the Kharkiv Vodokanal (water provider) and liquified chlorine gas for Uzhhorod Vodokanal, to facilitate safe water supply, as attacks on water system infrastructure and power outages have left an estimated 1.4 million people across the country without access to water, and another 4.6 million people with only limited access.

• Health Cluster partners have delivered over 570 tons of medicines, medical supplies, equipment and kits as of 11 April, as attacks against health facilities continue to rise, with 108 attacks reported by 11 April.

• The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) warns of a looming increase in food insecurity as a result of the ongoing military offensive alongside a significant leap in global food commodity prices.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. During the reporting period, hostilities intensified in eastern and southern Ukraine, including in eastern Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts and in southern Khersonska oblast.

The civilian toll of the ongoing military offensive continues to grow and has already reached nearly 40 per cent of the total number of civilian casualties as a result of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine recorded between 2014 and 2021 (10,982). As of 10 April, the number of civilian casualties since 24 February 2022 stands at 4,335—including 1,842 killed and 2,493 injured—according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). However, the actual number of civilian casualties is expected to be considerably higher, including according to a recent report by the NGO Data Friendly Space.

The bombardment of cities and large towns continues. Most recorded civilian casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems and missile strikes and airstrikes. There are critical humanitarian needs for those living in urban areas across Ukraine where bombardments have taken or are taking place. This is partly due to widespread damage to civilian infrastructure affecting essential services such as electricity, heating and clean water, and critically, the disruption of access to food and health care. Particularly worrying is whether the catastrophic conditions currently occurring in Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast), Mariupol and Sievierodonetsk (Luhanska oblast), among others, will be repeated in other cities. In Mariupol (Donetska oblast), fierce fighting continues and there are grave concerns regarding the true extent of destruction, suffering and needs, which is not yet known.

Impacts on food and nutrition security. The ongoing military offensive has not only created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis but also a looming increase in food insecurity in Ukraine and beyond, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). This comes on top of the rise in food insecurity and the worsening nutrition situation stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, many food-importing countries around the world are likely to be seriously affected by the disruption in the export of cereals and the expected rise in the price of their food imports from the Russian Federation and Ukraine. FAO also warns that impacts on food security will be felt well beyond next year if the military offensive lasts longer. Additionally, FAO reports that global food commodity prices made a significant leap last month, reaching their highest levels ever, as the ongoing fighting sent shock waves through international markets for staple grains and vegetable oils. The FAO Food Price Index averaged 159.3 points in March, up 12.6 per cent from February, when it had already reached its highest level since its inception in 1990. The Index tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of commonly traded food commodities.

Eastern Ukraine continues to face the fiercest fighting, with Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblast being the most affected. Several settlements in Luhanska oblast, including Hirske, Kreminna, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk, have been under heavy shelling for multiple days, resulting in reports of significant damages to civilian infrastructure and multiple civilian casualties. Critical electricity, water and gas infrastructure has been heavily damaged or destroyed, with no possibility to restore water, gas and electricity supplies as hostilities continue. Meanwhile, in Donetska oblast, heavy fighting reportedly continues in Avdiivka, Donetsk, Horlivka, Kramatorsk, Marinka and Vuhledar. In addition to over 160 civilian casualties reported by local authorities as a result of the attack on the Kramatorsk railways station, at least 13 civilians were reportedly killed and 11 injured in the Government-controlled areas (GCA) of Donetska oblast. In neighbouring Kharkivska oblast, the fighting continues in Kharkiv and Izium and surrounding areas. As a result of hostilities, at least 11 civilians were reportedly killed, including one child, and 14 injured in Balakliia, Derhachi, Kharkiv, Pisochyn and Zolochiv on 10 April.

However, these figures have not yet been verified.