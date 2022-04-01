Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 12:00 p.m. (EET) on 1 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 30 March to 12:00 p.m. on 1 April. The next report will be issued on or around 4 April.

KEY FIGURES (FLASH APPEAL 2022)

12M people in need

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

6M people targeted

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

1.4M people reached

(Source: OCHA)

$1.1B funding required (US$)

(Source: 2022 Flash Appeal)

53% funded

(Source: FTS)

HIGHLIGHTS

On 31 March, the third UN-organized humanitarian convoy in the last two weeks delivered life-saving supplies for thousands of people in the hard-hit city of Sumy (Sumska oblast, north-east).

Between 24 February and 31 March, UN agencies and humanitarian partners have reached more than 1.4 million people with life-saving multi-sectoral assistance, primarily in eastern Kharkivska (nearly 510,000), northern Kyivska (over 245,000) and western Lvivska (over 165,000) oblasts.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its partners have reached more than 77,360 people with food and non-food item (NFI) assistance and around 24,400 have received targeted protection assistance. UNHCR plans to scale up its response to quickly deliver some 550,000 NFI to displacement sites and provide protection assistance to 1.1 million people.

The humanitarian situation in Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast, north) is deteriorating. Acute water shortages remain the biggest concern in the city, while a lack of consistent power supply jeopardizes the continuity of critical services, like health care, putting a greater number of lives at risk.

Attacks on local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and volunteers have been reported over the past few days, with convoys delivering aid to hard-hit areas being attacked in both Chernihiv and Kharkiv (Kharkivska oblast) on 31 March. This raises concerns about continued access to the most affected areas and the safety and security of humanitarian personnel operating in these areas.

In just over five weeks, the ongoing military offensive claimed the equivalent of more than 60 per cent of the lives lost due to conflict in 2014 – the fiercest year of fighting in eastern Ukraine – when more than 2,080 civilians were killed.

On 30 March, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin announced that approximately 300,000 km² of Ukrainian territory had been contaminated by explosive devices since 24 February – the data cannot be verified at the moment.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

General humanitarian situation. As of 31 March, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports 3,257 civilian casualties, including 1,276 killed. In Donetska and Luhanska oblasts in the east, civilian casualties are highest in Government-controlled areas (GCA), with OHCHR reporting 1,130 casualties – including 358 killed and 772 injured – compared to 313 civilian casualties in the non-Government-controlled areas (NGCA) of these oblasts (67 killed and 246 injured). In the rest of Ukraine, OHCHR reports 1,814 civilian casualties. In just over five weeks, the ongoing military offensive has claimed the equivalent of more than 60 per cent of the lives lost in 2014 – the fiercest year of fighting in eastern Ukraine – when more than 2,080 civilians were killed.

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Ukraine’s economy is set to shrink by 20 per cent this year. EBRD estimates that active hostilities are playing out in parts of the country that generate around 60 per cent of Ukraine’s GDP, while around 30 per cent of businesses have halted production, and electricity consumption has fallen to some 60 per cent of levels prior to 24 February. The socioeconomic ramifications of ongoing fighting will have devastating impacts on livelihoods, driving up needs and pushing many people, especially women, into informal economic activities not typically covered by social protection programmes.

Explosive devices and their risks. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet says investigators are looking into at least two dozen credible reports that the Russian Federation forces have used cluster munitions in densely populated areas of Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure may amount to war crimes. According to Human Rights Watch, banned antipersonnel mines have been used in Kharkivska oblast. Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technicians discovered extremely dangerous POM-3 mines – a newly developed landmine equipped with a seismic sensor that detects approaching people and ejects an explosive charge that may cause serious injury and death for those within a 16-meter radius of the blast.

Even before the recent escalation, landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) posed significant risks to lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure in both NGCA and GCA in Donetska and Luhanska oblasts, with an estimated contamination of 7,000 km² in GCA and 14,000 km² in NGCA, equivalent to the size of Slovenia. Pre-escalation mine and ERW contamination posed a threat to the lives of around 1.8 million, a figure that is thought to have grown considerably in the past weeks.

Since 24 February, the scale of mine and ERW contamination has increased not only in traditional hotspots in eastern Ukraine but also in new areas that continue to be affected by ongoing fighting, putting a greater number of lives at risk and hindering access to livelihoods and basic services even when active hostilities subside. On 30 March, Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin announced that approximately 300,000 km² of Ukrainian territory had been contaminated by explosive devices since 24 February – the data cannot be verified at the moment. Mr. Yenin added that around 14 hectares have been cleared and some 300 explosive devices have been de-mined since 24 February.

Gendered impacts of ongoing fighting. The ongoing military offensive continues to affect women in distinct ways, generating gender-specific needs and exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities of women. In Ukraine, large-scale displacement – both internally and across international borders - is largely gendered, significantly increasing risks of gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking. Millions of women are now on the move, many of them alone, potentially displaced multiple times in search of safety and security. At the same time that women face growing risks and needs, access to critical gender-responsive health and protection services continue to be interrupted, including survivor-centered GBV case management and mental health and psychosocial support services. In this context, UN agencies and humanitarian partners must ensure the collection and analysis of sex- and age-disaggregated data, meaningful participation of women and girls in decision-making processes and the roll-out of gender-responsive programming that is informed by gender analysis and needs assessments.

Eastern Ukraine. In Kharkivska oblast, clashes continue to intensify with high humanitarian costs. According to the oblast Governor, on 31 March, 46 incidents of shelling and 170 shots from multiple launch rocket systems were registered in Kharkiv – the country’s second-largest city – compared with 47 incidents of shelling and 380 shots a day before. An underground gas pipeline was reportedly damaged in one of Kharkiv’s districts, cutting off gas supplies for some 34,000 people, with relentless fighting making it virtually impossible to carry out critical repair works.

On 31 March, two staff from a local implementing partner suffered minor injuries after a shell exploded close to their vehicle while on the road in Kharkiv. That same day, another NGO’s car was damaged by shelling in a different part of the city while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid, raising serious concerns about continued access to the most affected areas and the safety and security of humanitarian personnel operating in these areas.

Intense shelling in the town of Derhachi (Kharkivska oblast) killed one person and injured three more persons on 30 March, while scores of homes and a town administration building suffered damage. Fierce fighting continues in and around the town of Izium (Kharkivska oblast) – home to around 46,650 people before the recent escalation. As food, water and medicine supplies dwindle amid growing needs, local authorities say that ongoing fighting continues to prevent the organization of evacuations and the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to people in need, with the last humanitarian convoy to enter the city arriving more than two weeks ago.

In Donetska oblast (GCA), on 30-31 March, 12 civilians were reportedly killed and 35 civilians were injured, including at least six children. In Donetska oblast (NGCA), two civilians were reportedly killed, and 66 civilians were injured. Hostilities also reportedly resulted in damages to at least 51 private houses and multi-storey buildings, 17 infrastructure facilities and 24 transformer substations.

In neighbouring Luhanska oblast (GCA), on 30 and 31 March, active fighting reportedly damaged a school and an oil depot. Dozens of homes and other infrastructure, like schools, were set ablaze in Lysychansk, Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk. Two civilians were reportedly killed in Sievierodonetsk, and several casualties were reported in Lysychansk and Toshkivka. Due to critical infrastructure damage, the settlements of Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk and partially Hirska community (hromada) and Lysychansk have no centralized water supplies. In addition, more than 139,000 users across 36 settlements of Luhanska oblast (GCA) have reportedly been completely cut off from the electrical supply, while some 73,500 users remain without gas supplies. Several houses were also reportedly damaged in Luhanska oblast (NGCA).

Northern Ukraine. In Irpin (Kyivska oblast), local authorities estimate that some 3,500-4,000 people remain in the conflict-ravaged town – some 25 km northwest of Kyiv – where an estimated 50 per cent of homes and critical infrastructure has been destroyed amid ongoing clashes. Preliminary estimates from local authorities put the civilian death toll as high as 300, a figure that is likely higher and will continue to grow as fighting rages on. According to Kyivska oblast authorities, 30 to 40 incidents of shelling have been registered in the oblast each day, with more than half of the oblast’s 69 hromadas sustaining significant damage. In Buchanskyi district (Kyivska oblast), Irpinska, Makarivska hromadas and the village of Shpytky remain under intense shelling. In the Vyshhorodskyi district (Kyivska oblast), the humanitarian situation reportedly remains critical in Dymerska, Ivankivska and Poliska hromadas, while the town of Slavutych remains isolated.

Chernihiv. In the city of Chernihiv, local authorities report that more than 350 civilians have been killed by the ongoing hostilities, a figure that is likely much higher. During the reporting period, five buses entering the encircled city to help evacuate local residents came under fire, killing at least one person and injuring four others. On 31 March, at least two convoys led by local volunteers were reportedly attacked while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to and evacuate people from Chernihiv, leaving several dead and injured, yet another example of an attack on humanitarian corridors and disruption of evacuation processes. Approximately 130,000 people left in the city – less than half of the pre-escalation population of around 290,000 – remain with little or no access to running water, electricity, heat, medical care or mobile phone and internet communications. Chernihiv remains cut off from areas under Ukrainian control since the main bridge over the Desna River, leading out of the city south toward Kyiv, was destroyed on 23 March.

Acute water shortages remain the biggest concern in the city. Increasing numbers of people depend on generators to pump water from wells, while others rely on water from rivers, lakes or even melted snow in some cases. The lack of power is another grave concern as it jeopardizes the continuity of critical services, like health care, putting a greater number of lives at risk. Some hospitals in the city rely on electricity from generators, which are quickly starting to run out of fuel, forcing some health facilities to ration electricity. The lack of water and electricity could create conditions that drive the spread of communicable diseases.

Civilian evacuations. According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Ukraine, on 30 and 31 March, nearly 2,990 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizka oblast, south-east) through humanitarian corridors in private cars, including more than 1,440 from the crisis-stricken city of Mariupol (Donetska oblast) and 1,545 residents from towns in Zaporizka oblast. At the same time, buses for evacuation from Berdiansk and Melitopol (Zaporizka oblast) and trucks with humanitarian aid continued to be blocked near the town of Vasylivka. Around 45 buses for the evacuation of locals and residents of Mariupol (Donetska oblast) transiting through Berdiansk (Zaporizka oblast) were not allowed to enter Zaporizhzhia, while some 600 residents reached the buses on foot. On 1 April, 10 buses were expected to depart Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia, while more than 30 buses remain at the entrance to Berdiansk and will reportedly wait for people to evacuate them to Zaporizhzhia.

According to the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, some 75,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol to GCA in Ukraine, while some 45,000 have been reportedly forcibly moved to the NGCA of Donetska oblast and the Russian Federation. Around 100,000 people reportedly trapped in Mariupol need to be urgently evacuated as needs reach catastrophic levels in the encircled city. Meanwhile, authorities in Iziumskyi district (Kharkivska oblast) started evacuating people, with some 2,500 evacuated so far. In Izium, relentless attacks have prevented the establishment of humanitarian corridors for some 20 days, according to the Deputy Mayor, with some 15,000-20,000 people requiring immediate evacuation to avoid a protracted accumulation of unmet needs.

Meanwhile, on 31 March, the Russian Federation reported that 15,790 people, including nearly 2,769 children, were evacuated from affected areas to the Russian Federation. In total, the Russian Federation reports that 543,397 people, including more than 110,979 children, have crossed into the Russian Federation from Ukraine. In addition, the Russian Federation reports that 118,765 persons were evacuated from Mariupol to date, including 3,046 persons on 31 March.

Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). According to Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom, the Russian Federation forces have left the plant more than five weeks after occupying the site in the early days of the ongoing military offensive. During that time, several hostilities-related hazardous incidents were reported in the vicinity of the Chornobyl NPP, including disconnection from the power supply and wildfires in the exclusion zone that scorched more than 10,000 hectares of forest, which raised serious concerns of a potential large-scale environmental health disaster. Earlier this week, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Ukrainian officials on the roll-out of IAEA technical assistance to help ensure the safety and security of nuclear facilities in the country.